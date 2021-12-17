Jember earthquake reminder of substandard building construction: BMKG





If a 5.0-magnitude earthquake can actually damage home buildings, what would happen if a 6.0 to 8.0-magnitude earthquake occurred?

Jakarta (Antara) – The devastating earthquake that damaged some buildings in South Jember, East Java, is a reminder that buildings are not yet earthquake-proof, an official said.

“If a 5.0-magnitude earthquake can actually damage home buildings, what would happen if a 6.0 to 8.0-magnitude earthquake hits?” Earthquake and Tsunami Mitigation Coordinator Daryono at the Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysics Agency (BMKG) said here on Friday.

Dariono explained that many of the buildings damaged by the 5.0-magnitude earthquake in Jember showed that structural mitigation related to earthquake-resistant buildings was not being optimally implemented.

To this end, it is necessary to evaluate and evaluate all buildings located in places prone to earthquakes.

“If (one) cannot afford an earthquake-resistant house, the alternative solution is to build a house with light materials that can handle earthquakes, such as wood and bamboo, which can be identified,” Dariono explained.

He pointed out that the most important aspect of building a house that is safe from earthquake risk is not to rush to build it without iron as the backbone, as it can pose a danger to its occupants.

According to Dariono, earthquakes do not directly kill people but collapsed houses do. Hence, he believes that the first solution in mitigating earthquakes is to build earthquake-resistant buildings.

On Thursday, December 16, Jember district was hit by an earthquake of magnitude 5.0 that destroyed 38 houses. The epicenter was close to the epicenter of the 1967 earthquake when the earthquake was prepared for the MMI VIII-IX intensity scale.

The BMKG notes that based on historical records, the Jember region has been hit by six earthquakes since 1896. An earthquake of magnitude MMI VIII-IX struck in 1896.

Then in 2013, a 5.9-magnitude earthquake damaged seven homes. Meanwhile, in 2016 and 2018, earthquakes of magnitude 6.2 and 6.1, respectively, were recorded.

Daryono stated that Jember was located near the likely earthquake source, the Indo-Australian Plate Subduction, which sharpens the bottom of the Eurasian Plate in southeast Java, or otherwise known as the Megaheme region, as well as being adjacent to active faults on land and on the sea floor.

