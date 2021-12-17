Earthquake depth affects potential tsunami threats





Diagram showing how Tsunami Credits works: Changed by The Ocean Institute, NOAA/NWS/CGS

Earthquakes of similar size can cause tsunamis of varying magnitude. This commonly observed but poorly understood phenomenon has hampered reliable local tsunami warnings.

Research led by scientists at the University of Hawaii at Manoa provides new insights linking seismic properties, magnitude, depth 2 structural plates, slipping through each other, causing plates to harden and the potential for tsunamis.

Previous researchers identified a special class of events known as earthquakes and tsunamis. This creates a disproportionately large tsunami for its size. Thornley of the University of California, Santa Cruz, and Kwok Fai Cheung, professor of marine resources engineering at the UH Manoa Graduate School of Marine and Earth Sciences (SOEST), and co-authors found a succinct explanation of this puzzle. It was recently published in Nature Geoscience..

Using a computer model, the Physical Process team produces earthquakes and tsunamis with extensive observations of real-world events, including those classified as tsunamis. The result of this model is that for a given earthquake size, the shallower depth ruptures the less solid parts of the plate will have a tsunami. Bigger than deeper eruptions.

“In the subduction zone, the upper plate is thinner and less rigid than the lower plate near the trench,” Zhang explained. “A center or shallow rupture near the trench produces a relatively weak impact on the land as recorded by a seismograph, but the water above it is pushed away. Deep seas increase energy, shorten tsunamis, and swell at high speed as you move toward shore.”

On September 29, 2009, the tsunami caused severe damage and loss of life in American Samoa, Samoa and Tonga. The tsunami was caused by a major earthquake in the South Pacific. credit: NOAA

“The process of an earthquake and tsunami is complex and involves many different factors in each event,” said Ray, professor of Earth and planetary sciences at the University of California, Santa Cruz. “A simplified numerical model was used to isolate key seismic parameters and assess their significance in determining the magnitude of the tsunami.”

By emphasizing that the presence of a shallow earthquake rupture may be a more important factor than the magnitude of the resulting tsunami, the researchers led an important question.

“Practices that use seismic magnitude to estimate potential tsunami threats reduce the ability to predict tsunami effects, and better outcomes require more information about the epicenter.” Cheung said.

An important aspect of this interdisciplinary study is the synergistic influence of Ray’s seismology and tsunami expertise with Zhang’s research group, which is applicable to many observations. This study stimulates the development of new seismic and geodetic studies of the sea floor that can rapidly detect shallow bursts in order to achieve more reliable tsunami warnings.

The entire Pacific Ocean and the coast along the Ring of Fire are susceptible to tsunamis, but this situation is of paramount importance for coastal communities near earthquakes from the tsunami. Earthquake not yet available.

Cheung and Lay continue to work together to explore prehistory, history, and the future. A tsunami is an event that enables a better understanding of the risks to coastal areas and a more accurate warning system.

