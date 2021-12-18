Earthquake in a real blue country





The surprise victory of the Liberal Democrats in the North Shropshire by-election would be one of the most disastrous defeats for the Conservative Party in recent times.

Prompted by the corrupt resignation of former Conservative MP Owen Patterson, the by-election sent a staggering 34 percentage point swing from the Conservative Party to the Liberal Democrats. And that’s in the staunchly pro-Brexit seat the Conservative Party has been for nearly two centuries. In fact, in the 2019 general election, the city of Paterson won a whopping 63 percent vote share and a staggering 22,949 votes. That Conservative support has evaporated. Helen Morgan, the Liberal Democratic Party candidate, now has a majority of 5,925 votes.

Work performance was also poor. Its share of the vote fell by 12 percentage points, falling from second to third. Small parties, such as the UK Reform and Restoration of Rights, could not muster a combined vote share of five per cent.

Even the most ardent supporters of Boris Johnson and his faltering administration cannot deny that the Conservatives are now in electoral waters.

After the 2019 general election, Johnson appeared to be in a strong position, buoyed by a large, cross-class, pro-Brexit constituency that extended into traditional rural areas, regional market towns, and post-industrial urban areas. All seemed to be going well for the Conservatives, when, in May, they won a by-election in Hartlepool – a traditionally Labor-voting constituency that returned the 70 per cent Leave vote.

Not that the conservatives were going their own way. In July, they performed poorly in the Batley and Spin by-elections, failing to dislodge Labor in a constituency in which 60 per cent voted for Brexit. This showed the Conservatives could not expect more leave-leaning seats to fall into their laps.

They also lost in previous by-elections to the Liberal Democrats in Chesham and Amersham. Fierce domestic opposition to HS2 and Tory planning reforms, plus 55 per cent of the remaining vote, combined to give the Tories a bloody nose.

However, the Conservatives felt they could withstand defeats like the one in Amersham, provided they could make further gains in the Brexit voting areas. And in the local elections in May, they did just that, taking control of councils in the West Midlands, such as Dudley, Cannock Chase, Unitone and Bedworth. So this crushing loss of North Shropshire to the holiday vote represents a major setback.

So what went wrong in North Shropshire? The turnout might give us an idea. For by-elections, turnout was just 46 percent, compared to 68 percent in the 2019 general election. Thousands of traditional, true blue voters could have simply stayed home.

Quite frankly, who can blame them? Undoubtedly, many are outraged by the “party gate”, where government figures were arrested, presiding over authoritarian measures to confront the epidemic, not adhering to the rules in their personal lives. This touches on questions of civic duty and personal responsibility – values ​​that are deep in many traditional Conservative voting societies.

Moreover, the Prime Minister himself has suffered a significant drop in his favorite ratings. ‘Get Brexit Done’ may have been the vote winner in December 2019, but two years later Johnson has failed to lead post-Brexit Britain in a mature and responsible manner. Have Tory voters run out of patience with him?

As for the Liberal Democrats, they may be able to rally support in the seats – the Leave and Pro-Remain vote – as voters have lost faith in the Conservatives, but do not yet believe Labor is a government in question. Between an unpopular and unserious prime minister leading a largely inept government, and an opposition party unable to focus on issues that matter to ordinary people, there now appears to be electoral space for the Liberal Democrats to exploit.

One thing is for sure. British politics will remain volatile and unpredictable for a while now.

Sergeant Ihsan is a research fellow at the Henry Jackson Society. His book, Beyond Grievances, is available for pre-order on Amazon.

