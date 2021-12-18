A big jingle shook the windows: “An earthquake for hours awakens the inhabitants of the south of the island





When the earthquake struck early Friday, Jimmy Nelson was reviewing a video of a basketball game in the basement of his Dean Park home. “I thought someone upstairs had fallen out of bed,” he said.

Rob Freeman, who lives in Saanich near the Vancouver Island Regional Correction Center on Wilkinson Road, told the Times Colonist that his black, green-eyed cat, Millie woke him up “before a large jingle shook the windows.”

On Friday at 4:13 a.m., humans and pets felt a 3.8-magnitude earthquake under Galliano Island throughout the metropolitan area, the South Island, the Gulf Islands and metro Vancouver.

The US Geological Survey reported that the quake occurred 12 km east-northeast of the Ganges at a depth of 17.3 km.

It’s the biggest earthquake to shake the island this year — southwest British Columbia typically has “small earthquakes” every day, says John Cassidy, a seismologist at Natural Resources Canada.

The last major earthquake locally was a 4.7-magnitude earthquake off Sydney in December of 2015. “The main takeaway is, really, a friendly reminder that we live in an active earthquake zone,” Cassidy said, adding that a major earthquake can strike At what time. .

No damage was reported from Friday’s earthquake.

Residents of Coalwood, Saanich Peninsula, Sauk, Esquimalt, Duncan, North Cowichan, Salt Spring Island, and Saturna Island were among those most often reporting “weak” earthquake site rumbles at Natural Resources Canada.nrcan.gc.ca.

Sue Campbell, who lives on Dallas Road near Ogden Point, said the quake woke her up “with the house shivering.” Sharon White in View Royal thought a large truck was passing by.

In Lantzville, just north of Nanaimo, Linda Williams said her parents’ home was wrecked and “a small bedside lamp shook.”

One person wrote on Twitter: “My apartment shook well.” Another said, “My bed shivered and I got out in two seconds.”

Others described the earthquake as sounding like a door slamming, the house creaking or turning, or as if a heavy vehicle was approaching.

Cassidy said that the study that followed the 2001 Nisquale 6.8 magnitude earthquake, which centered in Puget Sound near Seattle and was felt in Victoria, found that those who lived on soft soil — “and there are a lot of little pockets of loose soil around Victoria” — were more You may feel stronger for longer.

Cassidy said those living on the bedrock didn’t feel as much of a shake.

“It’s often the general rule, that it’s geology that plays an important factor – and geology across Victoria and even across a city block – so it’s quite variable.”

One interesting finding on Friday, Cassidy said, is that people reported feeling both a primary seismic wave or pressure, known as a P wave — the fastest traveling seismic wave that causes sudden up and down vibration — and a shear or secondary seismic wave, a slower back-and-forth vibration. Deals more damage, from knocking items off shelves to major turbulence.

“A lot of people have reported feeling both waves — two tremors,” Cassidy said.

Cassidy said Friday’s earthquake is a good reminder to assess one’s earthquake preparedness at home. “Preparation can make a huge difference and there are a lot of resources on how to put together an earthquake toolkit,” he said. “There are so many simple things you can do.”

To set up an earthquake preparedness kit or go online at:

• www.crd.bc.ca/prepare-yourself

• www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/safety/em Emergency-management/preparedbc/know-your-hazards/earthquakes

