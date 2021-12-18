A domed church replaces a building destroyed in the 2017 Mexico earthquake





Colombian studio AGENdA Agencia de Arquitectura and Mexican firm Dellekamp/Schleich have completed the replacement of a church in Gugotla that was destroyed in the 2017 Puebla earthquake in Mexico.

Gugotla, a town in the state of Morelos in central Mexico, was particularly hard hit by the earthquake on September 19, 2017. In addition to destroying more than 2,600 homes, it badly damaged Santuario Senor de Tula (the sanctuary of the Tula lord), which has remained Listed for over 500 years.

The Temple of Señor de Tula replaces a church destroyed in 2017

“Four years after the earthquake, the Gogotla Master Plan continues its strategy of rebuilding public space to empower citizens through their collective identity and make public space a home for all,” the team said.

The 450-square-meter structure that replaces the church consists of a simple vaulted brick roof resting on concrete walls arched on all four sides.

The arched walls form a four-axis structure

The walls only touch the ground at the corners, leaving large gaps under the arches in which air and light can flow.

“This solution allows air to pass and comfortable light to enter the celebrations, thus avoiding the use of mechanical air conditioning systems and the excessive energy consumption of artificial lighting,” the team explained.

A central nave surrounded by two traditional aisles of seating

In plan, the church’s layout refers to historical Christian designs, with a central nave flanked by two aisles. Worshipers enter from behind through a public square.

The altar is in the foreground, partly enclosed in a semicircular concrete wall.

The church has stepped floors

The architects created a stepped floor that spans the entire length of the space and flows into the plaza.

This causes the highest elevation to be at the entrance to the church and the highest elevation above the altar.

MMX Brick Arcade Game Revitalizes The Earthquake-Stricken Public Arena In Mexico

Rosana Montell is building a free home for Mexico earthquake victims

“The bumping of the floor from the lobby towards the altar produces a slow disconnect from the outside world, allowing a relationship of privacy and solitude to be built without losing connection with the tropical space of the gardens and nature,” the team said.

Behind the altar, brick arches stop at the back wall. This creates an opening in the roof, through which sunlight illuminates a large metal cross.

Brick floors and floors make up vaulted ceilings

AGENdA and Dellekamp/Schleich used a small panel for the intervention, leaving the brick pavers that make up the floors, ceiling, and pour-concrete walls of the site exposed.

On the outside facing the square, the church bell has been salvaged from the ruins of the original sanctuary, as a reminder of the building that was lost.

The church bell was rescued from the ruins of the original temple

Elsewhere in Jojutla, earthquake recovery efforts included a new public plaza designed by MMX.

Meanwhile in Mexico City, which was also damaged, a pavilion designed by Lanza Atelier, TO, and architect Alberto Odériz was built to celebrate the event.

Photography by Rafael Gamow.

Project credits:

Clients: Carlos Zedillo, Alejandra de la Mora, Javier Garciadego, Carlos Farah (Infonavit), Christina Rubio (Hojares Foundation), Architects: Derek Delacambe, Jachen Schleich (Delecamp/Sleich), Camilo Restrepo Ochoa (AGENdA Francisco Agencia Firm): Eduardo Franco Ramirez, Jose Manuel Estrada, Gustavo Hernandez, Elizabeth Molina, Sana Freni, Samuel Exumpero, Santiago Setien, Mariana Vieques (Delecamp / Schleich), Mariana Mejia, Camilo Toro, Helen Winter (AGENdA Agencia de Arquitectura) Oscar Lopez Trigo, Fixings: Ubaldo Velázquez Landscape Design: Hugo Sanchez, Tonya Martinez, Paulina Zarate (Landscape Environmental Workshop) Lighting Design: Carlos Hano (Lightchitects) Sound Design: Xicotencatl Ladrón Guevara Builder: Francisco Garrotisen, Alexisam. , David Herrera, Andres Flores Castaneda, Jose Apollinar Ballesteros Rodriguez, Ricardo Antonio Ballesteros Amaro, Bernardo Pedro Cruz Lopez Site Supervision: Goa Carlos Martinez, Marcelino Delgado Castrigón Project Management: Rafael Luna, Juan Frongosa, Ruth Cantera Municipal Administration Material: Roque Gonzalez : CEMEX Concrete, Ladrillera Mecanizada Special thanks: Diocese of Cuernavaca, Bishop Ramon Castro Castro, German Ari

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.dezeen.com/2021/12/18/santuario-senor-de-tula-church-jojutla-mexico-earthquake/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos