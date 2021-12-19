The Big One: Canada floods show BC not ready for strong earthquake | earthquakes





Canada’s largest port is closed. The highways have been cut off, crumbled and collapsed. Bridges are washed into raging rivers and landslides bombard mountainsides, burying cars and stranding travelers. Railroads connecting the West Coast to the rest of North America were damaged. Oil pipelines stopped working.

Three years ago, officials at major transportation hubs in Vancouver were asked to prepare for a scenario of isolating nearly 3 million people in southwest British Columbia from the rest of the country.

These warnings became a reality in mid-November when the region was hit by record levels of rain, floods and landslides. But at their meeting, officials came together to plan for an even more devastating catastrophe: a powerful earthquake, known as the Big One, had long been expected to strike the region.

The widespread devastation from the floods has highlighted the region’s poor infrastructure, but experts warn that if the county fails to learn from the current crisis, it faces larger, more deadly and costly catastrophes in the future.

Homes and farms became islands after record rain in Abbotsford, British Columbia. Photo: David Pemble/AFP/Getty Images

Geologists say a massive earthquake will almost certainly strike southwest British Columbia in the coming years, with chances of up to 30% over the next half century. Residents have long feared Big One, a rupture in the offshore Cascadia subduction zone that would unleash a tsunami and cause widespread devastation, potentially killing up to 10,000 people in southern British Columbia and the Pacific Northwest United States. Fires alone can cause up to C$10 billion in damages. Water lines will be cut. First responders may not even be able to leave their stations.

The region’s last major earthquake – the giant Cascadia in 1700 – was powerful enough to feel its effects all the way across the Pacific Ocean into Japan.

Edwin Nessen, a seismologist at the University of Victoria, said the Cascadia plate boundary has been “frighteningly quiet” for many years. “Most people here probably have never actually felt an earthquake in their lives. And so they are a little detached from what might happen.”

Even a smaller earthquake can be disastrous if it occurs near an urban center.

“The danger is that one city could be hit by a headshot,” Nissen said, referring to the 2011 Christchurch, New Zealand earthquake, the effects of which are still visible a decade later. “A local earthquake can be even more destructive than a major earthquake.”

But experts also say the county’s recent floods have given the region a rare glimpse into its fragility — and a chance to fix that.

“People don’t appreciate the importance of critical infrastructure until you see a disruption in it,” said Jan Slick, head of the disaster management program at Royal Roads University in Victoria. “When they are in our backyard, it gives us the opportunity to understand the threat in a completely different way.”

Officials in British Columbia have faced criticism for never activating a mobile emergency alert system even after it became clear that days of heavy rain would have a devastating effect on communities. Meanwhile, evidence is that the county knew that the diving system, which failed, was not up to standards. Residents forced from flooded areas detailed days of confusion when seeking shelter.

The houses in Abbotsford were uninhabitable. Photograph: Jennifer Gautier/Reuters

A month after the floods, British Columbia is still in a state of emergency. Gas is rationed in major coastal cities and it will take months to fully repair at least one major highway system and thousands have lost their homes. The landscape has been altered and at least one major river course has changed hands.

But as the county begins the challenging task of cleaning up and rebuilding, experts hope the floods will also help the public understand the risks that arise from urban planning decisions.

When the Prime Minister and Ministers say this is a natural disaster, we are left to believe that nature has done it to us. But there are no natural disasters. Flooding is a natural hazard. We build, live and work in the floodplains. “We are the ones who create disaster risks,” she said. “The question is, how do we live with risks?”

Slick, who served as an expert advisor on BC’s auditor general’s report on earthquake preparedness in the province, says recent events have had a “focusing effect” on how people understand natural hazards and risks. Empty store shelves and panic buying from both pandemic and flood revealed the costs of ignored warnings and the importance of preparing for future crises.

“When we rebuild, let’s not put blinders on and focus only on flooding. Let’s make sure we think about all risks, like climate and earthquake risks.”

But rebuilding often comes with making sure to get back to normal as quickly as possible.

“There will be a rush to rebuild, and [there’s pressure] “To get things back to how they were before,” said Glenn McGillivray, managing director of the Catastrophic Loss Reduction Institute. “But is anyone going to stop and say, ‘Hey, wait a minute, why don’t we build this thing better, so we don’t do this again in another two years? “

Even simple changes can lead to huge benefits. As one of the province’s natural gas providers updates its metering system, McGillivary and others have called for seismic shutdown points to be installed on each line, as is common in Japan, to prevent fires after an earthquake.

But previous studies indicate that British Columbia is still not ready for a major shake-up.

“We know there will be a major earthquake, but we are still not as prepared as we should. Scientists say the atmospheric rivers will get stronger because of climate change and the floods will get worse,” Nissen said.

“The next big earthquake could be 100 years away. It’s not even in our lifetime. It’s almost a hypothetical feeling.” “The cost of doing something is an astronomical cost. But the cost of doing nothing is worse.”

