768 homes were damaged in the islands of South Sulawesi by the earthquake





Makassar, South Sulawesi (Antara) – About 768 homes in the Slayar Islands region of South Sulawesi province were damaged by a strong earthquake in East Nusa Tenggara (NTT) province, Basimarano District Chief Samsil informed.

“According to the data, 768 houses were damaged in Basemarano district, of which 203 were severely damaged and 565 were lightly damaged,” Samsil told South Sulawesi Acting Governor Andy Sudirman Suleiman in Slayar on Sunday.

He added that the quake also disfigured a number of government facilities, including a huge jetty and boat dock in Lampego village.

“The other dilapidated public facilities are mosques and schools,” Samsel said.

Meanwhile, Solomon provided financial assistance of 8 billion rupees to the head of the Slayar Islands region to mitigate the effects of the disaster. He hoped that the assistance would be used by the county government, especially for emergency response in Slyar.

“We also hope that the administration of the Slyar Islands can envision a balancing system that the community really needs and that can be properly calculated,” he explained.

The acting governor and his team traveled to the islands in a Super Puma helicopter owned by the Indonesian Air Force and arrived there at 12:00 p.m. local time.

Suleiman visited the island of Bonirat in the Passimarano sub-district that bore the brunt of the 7.4-magnitude earthquake that hit the Flores Sea in East Nusa Tenggara on Tuesday, December 14.

Also on Sunday morning, Larantuka district in East Nusa Tenggara province was hit by an earthquake with a depth of 11 km, according to a report by the Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysics Agency (BMKG).

The 4.6-magnitude earthquake occurred on Sunday, December 19, 2021 at 03:27 a.m. local time, with an epicenter of 8.03 degrees south latitude and 122.42 degrees east longitude, or 68 km northwest of Larantuka, according to the official BMKG website.

Hence, BMKG reminded the public of the need to be vigilant about the possibility of aftershocks.

