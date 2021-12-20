Earthquake in Legia Warsaw. Mioduski has it up. Revolution in Pique Nona Club





Legia Warsaw ended 2021 with another defeat this season. The team led by Aleksandar Vukovic did not follow the blow after beating Zagobi Lubin 4-0 and losing to Zazenkovska 3-0 with Radomiak Radom. The hosts throughout the meeting had nothing to say in attack, and in defense again they made a lot of mistakes. These, on the other hand, have been used by Dariush Panasic players, who have been accelerating in recent weeks.

So Legia Warszawa equaled the record of 13 defeats in a single league season on Sunday. The Polish Winter Champions will take the penultimate position on the table, but with one game late against Brock Pitt, which was not played this year. Warsaw residents only lose three points in a safe place.

The upcoming holidays will not be quiet in the offices located on Łazienkowska Street. President Darius Miodowsky has already begun actions to rectify the situation and is preparing for a revolution. But this time, exceptionally not on the bench, but in the sports section. According to the portal sport.tvp.pl, two directors – Thomas Kubovich and Richard Grochholten must bid farewell to their posts.

The first of them was primarily a longtime first-team football player, and more recently the head scout. The second, on the other hand, runs the club’s academy. Until recently, the Dutchman was supposed to aspire to the position of sports director in Legia, but there are many indications that his plans have changed, he has lost his enthusiasm for work, and in the near future may join one of the football schools in Spain, which will be funded by Saudi government.

According to sport.tvp.pl, two more people in the club still need to be managed – Przemyslav Maliki and Piotr Zasada. Until recently, the first of them was assistant coach Michniewicz, but he fell into conflict with him and then was excluded from the team. However, he has signed a long-term contract, so he will get a chance to improve the academy’s performance. On the other hand, Zasada returned to Legia in the summer and in recent weeks replaced Marek Gubiwski as reserve coach. However, he is now returning to his position, so it is not yet known what Peter Zasada will do at the club.

