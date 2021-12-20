How to improve the accuracy of your golf shot





If you are going to enjoy great success in golf, you want to be able to control where the ball goes once you hit it. While we may spend hours, days, or even years trying to improve the amount of force we get from swinging, that effort won’t be of much value if that force isn’t directed appropriately.

Let’s take a look at some tips that will help you direct the ball and improve accuracy in your game on a larger scale.

Keep your wrist bent

Your forearm muscles, like most of the muscles in your body, work in pairs. When one muscle contracts, the back of your hand moves up toward your elbow. This is a stretch. When others contract, your palm moves toward your elbow. This is a bend.

At the point of impact, you’ll want to keep your left wrist bent. This means that your club shape will be parallel to the ball at the moment of impact. This is especially true if you are using a driver.

Approach the ball correctly

If you don’t get to the ball the right way, you’ve set yourself up for failure before you take a swing. Put the racquet head in place first, then position your foot accordingly. If you put your foot in place first, you may find that your distance from the ball is somewhat wrong.

Swing for a lower track

It’s easier to shoot the ball when you’re keeping the trajectory low. Place the ball in the middle of your stance, slightly pressing your front leg. Your following will be slightly limited on the ground, which means that the ball is less likely to fall through the air. This makes it easy to control the direction of the ball, as you won’t have to worry about the direction and speed of the wind.

visualize the goal

Think about where you’re shooting while shooting the ball. Visualizing the desired outcome before swinging is not just about positive or magical thinking. It’s a proven strategy that can be applied in a variety of sports, not just in sports.

Adjust the swing speed

If you try to apply too much power before your swing technique is at the right level, you will have problems putting all the different components of the swing together in one smooth action. Know that a faster swing will create more height, because continuing will generate more backspin. If you keep a short swing, you won’t have to worry too much when it comes to style – and you’ll find it easier to direct the ball. When you gain confidence, you can then provide more power.

