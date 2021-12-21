Very powerful mag. 6.2 earthquake – North Pacific Ocean, 46 miles southwest of Eureka, Humboldt County, California, USA, Monday, December 20, 2021 12:10 pm (GMT -8)





Contribute: Leave a comment if you find a particular report interesting or want to add to it. Teach as something not decent. Tag useful or interesting. Submit your user report!

Ferndale (51.2 km northeast of the epicenter) [Map] / Strong Vibration (MMI VI) / Vertical and Horizontal Swing / 15-20 seconds: You don’t want to know what I was doing when this happens | 8 users found this interesting. Mother nature with help with that nut what have you been doing what have you been doing

Eureka, Humboldt, California (72 km NE from the epicenter) [Map] / Mild Vibration (MMI IV) / A complex movement that is difficult to describe / 2-5 seconds: I wash my hands and stir the water in the sink with the shaking | 6 users found this interesting.

Eureka (68.2 km northeast of the epicenter) [Map] / Mild Shake (MMI V) / Complex Roll (tilt in multiple directions) / 30-60 sec: The initial movement and shaking seemed fairly strong. It lasted for about 45 seconds and it felt like you were standing in a boat in the sea. | 4 users found this interesting. (reported by our app)

Shelter Cove California (48.3 km ESE from the epicenter) [Map] / Strong Vibration (MMI VI) / Vertical and Horizontal Swing / 10-15secs: I’ve been living on Lost Coast for over 40 years and this is the second biggest earthquake I’ve ever felt severe enough to knock me out and for long enough that it’s still going on. This was followed by a shock shortly after before I had time to go back inside. | 4 users found this interesting.

Red Trick/Weak Shake (MMI III)/Horizontal Swing (Side)/2-5secs: I’m 25 miles southwest of Red Bluff and can feel the house swaying back and forth horizontally. It was very light, no damage but definitely could be felt for 3-5 seconds. I’ve been through a lot of earthquakes in the bay area so I wasn’t expecting an earthquake yet| 3 users found this interesting.

Arguello and Clement, Inner Richmond, San Francisc / Very weak vibration (MMI II) / horizontal swing (lateral) / 1-2 seconds: I felt a gentle impact, almost like I was in the sea. Only alarming because it might be a precursor to a bigger event. | 3 users found this interesting.

near Westhaven-Moonstone, Humboldt, California (108.9 km northeast of the epicenter) [Map] / Strong shaking (MMI VI) / Horizontal swing (sideways) / Several minutes: Big Lagoon California circa 1210 PT. Watch a video on YouTube. The phone exploded and then the earthquake came. The cell phone message said take cover, earthquake is coming, but he was already here. | 2 users found this interesting.

Wade, Siskiyou, California (235.4 km from the epicenter) [Map] / Weak shaking (MMI III) / Vertical and horizontal swaying / 5-10 sec: I was lying in bed when I felt a swaying sensation. I focused my attention on him and after a few seconds felt him again for about five seconds | 2 users found this interesting.

Redding (220.1 km east of the epicenter) [Map] / Very weak shaking (MMI II) / rumble, shaking / 5-10 sec: I was sitting in a quiet room and felt a gentle shaking. I noticed that some things in my room were creaking and the leaves of the plant were moving gently. Not strong but subtle. I’m from the Bay Area and have experienced many earthquakes. I knew this was a long way off. | 2 users found this interesting.

Mendocino, California (75 km ESE from the epicenter) [Map] / Very strong shaking (MMI VII) / Complex rolling (tilting in multiple directions) / Several minutes: I was inside at my desk working. The alarm rang once and then not again. Then immediately the front door opened by itself. The dog got upset and ran into the house. All doors, windows and walls shook, this is the strongest 2 users found this interesting.

Eureka (73.5 km northeast of the epicenter) [Map] /Moderate shaking (MMI V) /Shake and roll /15-20 sec: The whole house shook, some light objects fell but nothing broke. All hanging plants swing. I was near the back door so I ran outside with the dog and the ground outside was also moderately shaking. Noisy movement like accompanying noise. | 2 users found this interesting.

Santa Cruz, California (438.9 km southeast of the epicenter) [Map] /very weak vibration (MMI II) / rattling, shaking / very short: very weak shaking. I was on the bed and the chassis shook a little while something on my bookshelf was shaking, but that’s it. It lasted about 10 seconds. | 2 users found this interesting.

Eureka, Humboldt, California (71.4 km NE from the epicenter) [Map] / Mild shaking (MMI V) / shaking and rolling / 30-60 sec: Indoors, seated. It was so intense that I had to make sure my teenage son was safe and steer clear of the windows into a sturdy entrance. After the initial shake, there was a longer slow roll. Good news: my phone alerted me inside f | 2 users found this interesting.

South San Francisco (357.4 km southeast of the epicenter) [Map] / Very weak shaking (MMI II) / horizontal (lateral) swaying / 2-5 seconds: Felt the third floor of my office building (top) shaking while sitting at my desk eating chips. I saw a bunch of keys in a locker lock vibrating and moving nicely while I felt the movement myself | 2 users found this interesting.

San Francisco, California (350.2 km southeast of the epicenter) [Map] / Very weak vibration (MMI II) / Single side vibration: sitting | 3 users found this interesting.

Mount Shasta, Siskiyou, California (232.1 km from the epicenter) [Map] / Weak Shake (MMI III) / Horizontal (lateral) swing / 15-20 seconds: Sitting on the sofa | 3 users found this interesting.

Crescent City, CA 95531 / Light shaking (MMI IV) / 5-10 s: First earthquake at 12:10 pm. Lasted 5-7 seconds and one aftershock approx 20-30 seconds after the first initial shock also lasted about 5-7 seconds | 2 users found this interesting.

Chicco / Mild Vibration (MMI IV) / Single Lateral Vibration / 2-5 sec: I was sitting on my couch and it felt like a big truck or machine passed by moving the couch back and forth maybe twice | 2 users found this interesting.

Valley West Arcata Ca / Moderate Vibration (MMI V) / Horizontal (lateral) swaying / 2-5 sec: It was fairly intense and I’m not inexperienced. I wondered if it would stop. It got stronger as it progressed. I was inside and lay down to take a nap. My phone warned me of an earthquake moments before I felt it | 2 users found this interesting.

McKinleyville / Light shaking (MMI IV) / rattling, shaking / 20-30 seconds: I received an alert 2 seconds after shaking asking me to hold on. It was a pleasant earthquake, shook a little, then stopped, then shook again more forcefully, stopped and a bunch of rumble as it faded away. Then after 5 seconds of quiet, more rattling occurred. | 2 users found this interesting.

Medford, Oregon (276.4 km NE from the epicenter) [Map] / Very weak shaking (MMI II) / rattling, shaking / 30-60 sec: I was sitting with one hand flat on the work surface, it felt like the counter was vibrating / vibrating side by side. Others felt it in the workplace. On the third floor of an older building. | 1 user found this interesting

Anderson, California (205.4 km east of the epicenter) [Map] / Weak shaking (MMI III) / Complex rolling (tilting in multiple directions) / Too short: Working at my computer and my desk chair started rolling back and forth. When I jumped up to go to my kids, it took a few seconds to get on my feet. I felt like I was drunk! | 1 user found this interesting

California Arcata (85.4 km NE) [Map] /Mild Vibration (MMI IV) /Horizontal (Side) Swinging/5-10secs: Felt it as light vibrating over sid3 shifting to sid3 more or less northward…mins (or less from the ad which was probably 12 o’clock: 10 … | One user found this interesting.

Cleon, CA 95437 (122.6 km SE) [Map] / mild vibration (MMI IV) / rattling, shaking / 2-5 seconds: I was home alone, standing at the kitchen sink, heard a noise, like a bump, in the next room, went back to look inside, but there was nothing there , was back in the pelvis when the shaking started, probably 3 seconds after the “bump”. It was enough to give me a little | 1 user found this interesting

Redding California (206.8 km east of the epicenter) [Map] / Weak Shake (MMI III) / Horizontal (Side) Swing / 2-5 sec: Felt swaying on the couch, water swaying in the bottle and crystal swaying on the lights. It was closer to 12:13 when I felt it. | 1 user found this interesting

Chico California (250.9 km from the epicenter) [Map] / Mild shaking (MMI IV) / rattling, shaking / 15-20 seconds: Take a nap, wake up with the rattling of doors. I felt several earthquakes from this approximate location and this seems to be the strongest. | 1 user found this interesting

Paradise, California (274.9 km east of the epicenter) [Map] Mild Shake (MMI IV) 15-20 seconds: He was watching TV and the trailer started moving back and forth like a very strong wind, but it was quiet. | 1 user found this interesting

McKinleyville Airport, California (99.2 km NE from the epicenter) [Map] / Weak shaking (MMI III) / Horizontal swing (lateral) / 2-5 sec: In hotel room, first floor. Lie in bed and watch TV. The bed and the entire room shook sideways for a few seconds. | 1 user found this interesting

Mount Shasta (240.8 km from the epicenter) [Map] / Weak shaking (MMI III) / Horizontal swing (sideways) / 2-5secs: I just woke up and was lying on the sofa at noon – typical Monday 🙂 and felt it vibrate side by side for 2-4secs. I thought I ate something bad last night for dinner at Takeria and was about to get really bad gas! I could have had a spo | 1 user found this interesting

Garberville CA (84.5 km ESE from the epicenter) [Map] / Strong shaking (MMI VI) / Complex movement that is difficult to describe / 10-15 seconds: strong shaking, shelves and products fall off in the store. I had trouble walking, less wobbling, less shaking and more like a carpet sliding side by side under you. | 1 user found this interesting

Crescent City, California (165.7 km NE) [Map] / Mild Vibration (MMI IV) / Vertical and Horizontal Oscillation / 5-10 seconds: Sitting in a chair, my two large dogs and I felt the movement. I felt a sideways push and then a larger wave of movement from south to north. | 1 user found this interesting

Show more

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.volcanodiscovery.com/earthquakes/6553705/2021-12-20/20h10/magnitude6-CA.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos