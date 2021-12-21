



Minor damage after 6.2-magnitude earthquake hit Humboldt County

Pictures showed smashed shop windows, broken bottles that fell in shop aisles, and tiles that fell from the roof of a commercial building.

A 6.2-magnitude earthquake hit the northern California coast on Monday, causing a major tremor but potentially minor damage in the sparsely populated area.

The National Weather Service said a tsunami was not expected to follow.

The earthquake occurred shortly after noon, with its epicenter off the coast about 210 miles northwest of San Francisco, off a small town called Petrolia in Humboldt County. Petrolia is home to less than 1,000 people. The nearest population center, Eureka, is about 45 miles north.

Damage from the earthquake that struck Humboldt County on Monday, December 20, 2021 (Caroline Titus/Freelance journalist)

That left only about 25,000 people in the strong or very strong shaking range, according to the US Geological Survey, although residents as far away as Sacramento and the San Francisco Bay Area reported feeling the tremor.

The Humboldt County Office of Emergency Services did not issue any evacuation orders, although some roads were closed due to rockslides. The US Geological Survey estimated economic losses at less than $10 million and no deaths.

A major earthquake is likely to destroy communications infrastructure

A new report from the US Geological Survey indicates that the next major earthquake will likely wipe out critical communications infrastructure. These include first responder radio systems, cellular phone networks, along with Internet data lines.

The last time the area was hit by an earthquake of similar strength was in 1993, when one person died, according to the USGS.

The roaring and shaking lasted about 20 seconds, Jane Dexter, director of the Petroleum General Store, told the San Francisco Chronicle. She said the bottles fell off store shelves, and exploded on the floor, but no one was hurt.

Earthquake swarm: Drivers avoid boulders in the Sierra

Drivers dodged boulders in the eastern Sierra when a 6.0-magnitude earthquake struck near the California-Nevada border on Thursday and a swarm of aftershocks followed. The rockslides were triggered in Mono County and briefly closed off miles from $395.

“It was bigger than (anything) I’ve felt here in a long time,” she told the Chronicle.

The California Office of Emergency Services said 2,500 people were notified of the quake before the tremor began through the state’s early warning system called MyShake.

“It is important for all those in the region to remain vigilant…as significant aftershocks will occur along the northern coast over the next few days,” OES Director Mark Gilarducci said in a statement.

