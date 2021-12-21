Belgium and the World Health Organization sign a new agreement to increase global equal access to basic health products and technologies





On 16 December 2021, the Belgian Government and the World Health Organization signed a new multi-annual contribution agreement of € 8 million for the period 2021-2025, to support increasing global equal access to health products and health technologies globally. This contribution will focus on equal access to health products related to the current pandemic and health products related to other communicable and non-communicable diseases. Through this support, the Belgian government will facilitate technology transfer through the mRNA vaccine transfer hub and work to increase regulatory capacity and fair prices. “The WHO is very grateful to the Belgian Government for their continued commitment to ensuring universal health coverage,” said Ms. Leen Meulenbergs, Director of the WHO’s Strategic Engagement Division. “During its partnership with the WHO and the programs it supports, Belgium has taken a leading role in supporting technology transfer and improving regulatory capacity, which are key to achieving equal access to health care for all.” Belgium is already a sponsor of the Call for Solidarity for Action. Its support for the Covid Technology Access Pool (C-TAP) and mRNA vaccine transfer hub is coming at a critical juncture. Engaging support for innovative approaches to increasing access to health products is a challenge given the complexity of the global health landscape. Leading the way in developing new ways to deliver health equity, Belgium encourages other partners to follow and chart a new path in global health leadership. Belgium is the first Member State to make its first significant contribution to C-TAP. Minister of Development Cooperation and Policy of Large Cities, Meryame Kitir * * * COVID (C-TAP) access pool Launched in May 2020, C-TAP is an innovative, more comprehensive and newer approach led by WHO to increase the production of health products to combat COVID-19. Built on the principle of sharing, C-TAP offers technology holders a technology suite platform (supervised by the WHO) to voluntarily make available their IP, know-how and data that qualified manufacturers can access and use anywhere to produce COVID-19 health technologies. a hub for the transmission of mRNA vaccine technology Under the auspices of ACT and the COVAX Production Working Group, which also deals with upstream procurement and the establishment of fill-in-completion and completion partnerships (COVAX Production Working Groups (WGs) 1 and 2), the WHO establishes

technology transfer hubs to expand the LMIC capacity to produce vaccines against COVID-19 and future vaccines with a response to the pandemic (workflow 3 of the working group for the production of COVAX). The hubs will serve as training centers where the entire production process is established and from there transferred to the manufacturers in the LMIC. The value of public health hubs will extend beyond the individual countries where the hub and manufacturers are located, to all countries within the region, as the intention is to strengthen supply within the region as a whole by creating local and sustainable sources of supply.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.who.int/news/item/16-12-2021-belgium-and-who-sign-new-agreement-to-increase-global-equitable-access-to-essential-health-products-and-technologies The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

