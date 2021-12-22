Magnitude 5.9 earthquake strikes south-central Alaska





A 5.9-magnitude earthquake with an epicenter in Lake Clark National Park occurred at 1:42 p.m. Alaska time on Tuesday, December 21, 2021 (screenshot from the US Geological Survey website)

A 5.9-magnitude earthquake struck south-central Alaska on Tuesday afternoon.

The epicenter was near Illiamna volcano, 138 miles southwest of Anchorage, according to the US Geological Survey. The US Geological Survey said the quake occurred at a depth of 98.4 miles and shook the area at 1:42 pm.

The earthquake, which occurred across Cook Inlet from the Kenai Peninsula, was widely felt across much of the state, with reports coming in from as far away as Fairbanks, Kodiak and Valdez.

No immediate damage was reported in the aftermath of the quake, said seismologist Leah Jardine of the Alaska Earthquake Center.

“That was on the deeper side,” she said. “If it were more shallow, it certainly would have been[causing damage]but it is not uncommon that those of this size, at this depth, do not cause any significant damage.”

Jardine said the quake did not immediately appear to be a follow-up. Its epicenter was near where a 7.1-magnitude earthquake occurred in 2016, but Jardine said the quakes appeared to be separated enough that Tuesday’s quake was unlikely to have been an aftershock. The 2016 earthquake destroyed many homes on the Kenai Peninsula and damaged roads.

Jardine said aftershocks from the smaller quake will occur in the coming days and weeks.

“There will be aftershocks,” she said. “But on average, it tends to be about a unit volume less than the main shock. Again, this is average and they could be the same size or very close to it. … It is certainly possible in the coming days into the week that there will be 4 degrees to be felt.”

The National Tsunami Warning Center said no tsunami waves were expected in the wake of Tuesday’s earthquake.

Check again for updates.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.adn.com/alaska-news/2021/12/21/magnitude-60-earthquake-shakes-southcentral-alaska/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos