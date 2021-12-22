Springdale shaker hours in 3.6 magnitude earthquake, tremors felt as far away as Dameron Valley – St George News





St. Residents of southern Utah within a 30-mile radius reported feeling the effects of the 3.6-magnitude earthquake that struck Tuesday afternoon.

The epicenter of Tuesday’s 3.6-magnitude earthquake is marked with a star. Each episode denotes an approximate drop of half a point on the Richter scale, December 21, 2021 | Image courtesy of the USGS, St. George’s News

According to University of Utah seismological stations that measured the quake’s impact, the quake occurred around 3:36 p.m. with its epicenter 5 miles east of Springdale.

The nearest measurement station – located at Kanab – estimated the depth of the earthquake to be about 12 miles underground, with a margin of error of half a mile.

The USGS confirmed the University of Utah report and began collecting “Did you feel it?” Reports from local residents felt tremors. In just over an hour, the USGS received more than 60 responses from people in Kanab, Damron Valley, Hurricane and St. George.

Respondents used a modified Mercali intensity scale to describe their perception of vibration at their site. Most reported a magnitude II or III earthquake, which is equivalent to the vibrations of a passing truck at most.

Springdale is just outside the boundaries of Zion National Park, Springdale, Utah, November 19, 2021 | Photo by Stephanie DeGraud, St. George News

Brett Ballard, a media officer for the Springdale Police Department, said he did not personally feel the tremors and that police had received no reports of damage or injuries.

Unlike the perception-based Mercali scale, an earthquake’s seismic strength is measured on the logarithmic Richter scale – meaning that each increase in the number is ten times stronger than the previous one.

A 3.6-magnitude earthquake like the one on Tuesday is a relatively minor one, with hundreds of thousands of earthquakes measured as strong or weaker each year around the world. According to the University of Utah, a total of eight earthquakes of 3.0 magnitude or greater have occurred within 16 miles of the epicenter since 1962.

Tuesday’s earthquake was the most powerful of those events. The next largest event was a 3.4 degree event recorded on March 11, 1989, about 4 miles east of Colorado City.

Ammon-Tere has long called southern Utah his home away from home, having spent summers and holidays visiting his family in Cedar City and St. George. With his love of wildlife and passion for writing, he has been dreaming of becoming a reporter since his elementary school days. After moving from Texas to New Mexico to Utah when he grew up, Ammon ended up studying journalism at Utah State University, where he graduated in May 2020. In his spare time, you’ll find him watching Utah jazz, playing a board game with his wife, or taking a walk outdoors, Or sprawling somewhere comfortably reading a fantasy novel.

