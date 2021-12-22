It is estimated that Megaquake can kill up to 199,000 people





Estimates prepared for the cabinet project that if a massive 9-magnitude earthquake struck off the Pacific coast from Hokkaido to Tohoku, it would trigger a tsunami and kill up to 199,000 people in the worst-case scenario.

While earthquakes of this magnitude are rare, the Cabinet Office released the estimates on December 21 as part of its disaster prevention planning effort.

This level of damage may well exceed the 2011 Great East Japan Earthquake and Tsunami, which killed more than 20,000 people.

But the Cabinet Office also said the damage could be reduced by 80 percent if disaster prevention measures were taken.

An earthquake of magnitude 9.1 was estimated in the Japan Trench, which extends from Tohoku to off Hidaka in Hokkaido, and a magnitude 9.3 earthquake in the Chishima Trench, which extends from Tokachi to the Kuril Islands in Hokkaido.

A panel of experts established by the Cabinet Office issued an estimate in April 2020 of the height of the tsunami and the magnitude of the inundation area that might result from the two potential earthquakes.

This time, the commission compiled the numbers and summarized the estimated damage they could cause to humans and damage to physical infrastructure.

A massive earthquake in the Japan Trench could cause the most damage.

If it happens at night in the dead of winter, it will take longer to escape due to the accumulated snow. The death toll may reach 199,000 in seven provinces. It was estimated that most deaths, about 70 percent, would be in Hokkaido.

In this hypothetical scenario, 220,000 buildings could have completely collapsed or burned, and the economic damage would reach 31.3 trillion yen ($275.4 billion).

It was estimated that if an earthquake occurred in the Chishima Trench at night in the height of winter, up to 100,000 people would die.

In both cases, nearly all of the deaths were caused by the tsunami.

“It is important to raise awareness about the eviction,” the Cabinet Office said.

He urges people to plan evacuation routes in the event of a disaster, and “consider evacuating by vehicle, depending on local conditions.”

Winters are very cold in Hokkaido and Tohoku, and this should further complicate the situation.

If people sought shelter from the tsunami and stayed outdoors for hours, it would put up to 42,000 people at risk of dying from hypothermia in addition to tsunami deaths.

But the Cabinet Office said that in the case of the two earthquakes, if people were evacuated quickly, facilities like tsunami evacuation towers were used, and buildings were reinforced to be more earthquake-resistant, the death toll could drop by 80 percent.

“Based on this damage assessment, not only governments but also businesses, communities and individuals need to prepare to respond to (the massive earthquake),” the report said.

In response to the 2011 disaster, the Central Disaster Prevention Board put forward a plan in 2014 for massive earthquake prevention and damage mitigation.

The plan urged people to prepare for earthquakes in the trenches of Japan and Chishima, as well as in the event that earthquakes occur in the Nankai Basin or below the Tokyo metropolitan area.

The Cabinet Office has stated that a Category 1 earthquake is “extremely unlikely” given how rare it is.

But it released the estimate for disaster planning purposes and consideration of worst-case scenarios. It also wishes to raise public awareness of the importance of disaster prevention and planning.

(This article was written by Hidemasa Yoshizawa and Takauki Yamamoto.)

.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.asahi.com/ajw/articles/14507114 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos