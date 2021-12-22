A 3.4-magnitude earthquake hits Mandy. Everything you want to know





Himachal Pradesh lies under a very sensitive seismic zone and the state experiences minor earthquakes every now and then. The biggest earthquake that hit the Himalayas was on April 4, 1905

Representative image. News 18

An earthquake measuring 3.4 on the Richter scale hit the Mandi district of Himachal Pradesh today, December 22. According to an Indian News 18 report, the tremors of the quake were felt in the early morning around 6:07 am.

This is the second time people in Himachal have experienced orgasms in the past week, and the current ones are the most severe. However, no loss of life or property has been reported so far.

Meanwhile, the National Center for Seismology (NCS) reported that northeastern Bengaluru in Karnataka also experienced earthquakes. An earthquake measuring 3.3 on the Richter scale hit Bengaluru this morning at 7.14 am.

The National Earthquake Center tweeted:

3.1 earthquake, occurred on 12-22-2021, 07:09:36 IST, latitude: 13.59 and long: 77.73, depth: 11 km, location: 70 km northeast of Bengaluru, Karnataka, India For more information download the BhooKamp app https://t.co/QwfkjFOGRX pic.twitter.com/LQ87OjGcA7

– National Center for Earthquakes (@NCS_Earthquake) December 22, 2021

In addition, Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Center confirmed that two earthquakes of magnitude 2.9 and 3.0 were recorded in Shikabalapura district of Karnataka as well.

Earlier this year on November 24, a series of three earthquakes shook the Mandi and Shimla districts of Himachal. According to the data of the Richter scale, the first earthquake had a magnitude of 3.9 and was felt at 10.02 pm, the epicenter was in the Mandi region and the source of the tremors was at a depth of 10 km.

The next day, the state witnessed another earthquake measuring 2.5 degrees at 2:21 am. The earthquake occurred at a depth of 5 km and was centered in the city of Shimla. While the tremors struck, for the third time, at 2.33 am with a strength of 2.2 on the Richter scale. According to a report by Hindustan Times, the epicenter of the earthquake was in the tourist area of ​​Shimla, at a depth of five kilometers. In all three of these tremors, no loss of life or property damage was reported.

Himachal Pradesh lies under a very sensitive seismic zone and the state experiences a series of minor earthquakes every now and then. The largest earthquake to hit the Himalayas so far was on April 4, 1905. The 7.8-magnitude earthquake killed 20,000 people and shook the entire Kangra Valley.

