Two minor earthquakes were reported in Shikabalapura, near Bengaluru





The earthquakes were 2.9 and 3.0 on the Richter scale, according to the Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Center.

The National Seismology Center said earthquakes measuring 3.3 on the Richter scale occurred about 70 kilometers northeast of Bengaluru on Wednesday morning, December 22. Magnitude 3.1 earthquake, occurred on 12-22-2021, 07:09:36 GMT, Latitude: 13.59 & Long: 77.73, Depth: 11 km, Location: 70 km NE Northeast Bengaluru, Karnataka, India (sic) NCS tweeted. The statement added: “A 3.3-magnitude earthquake, occurred on 12-22-2021, 07:14:32 India Time, Latitude: 13.55 and Long: 77.76, Depth: 23 km, Location: 66 km NE of Bengaluru, Karnataka ( such)”. .

The Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Center (KSNDMC) said in a press release that it recorded two earthquakes of magnitude 2.9 and 3.0 in Shikabalapura district. The first was recorded 1.4 km southeast of the Mandikal Gram Panchayat at Shikabalapura taluk, near the villages of Hoshali and Dudhihali, while the second was recorded near the village of Bhojaparthy. KSNDMC said the effects of the second earthquake may have been felt by Bandahalli village and parts of the Aroor gram panchayat.

“According to the seismic intensity map of the mentioned earthquakes from the epicenter, the observed intensity is low and tremors may be felt up to a maximum radial distance of 10-15 km. These types of earthquakes do not cause any harm to the local community, although there may be slight shaking that is Observed locally.The KSNDMC statement added that the community need not panic as the intensity observed is low and not destructive.The statement was signed by Manoj Ranjan, Director of KSNDMC.

In October this year, the Vijayapura district of Karnataka observed six small earthquakes in one month. Similar incidents were also reported in Hassan and Klaburaji districts. Due to the high incidence of these events in and around Vijayapura district, the state government had earlier considered setting up a sub-committee to conduct an in-depth study.

with PTI . input

