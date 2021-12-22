Magnitude 4.9 earthquake strikes Reykjanes Peninsula





Three earthquakes of magnitude 4.0 or higher have occurred on the Reykjanes Peninsula since last night. A 4.2-magnitude earthquake occurred in the Reykjanes Peninsula at 4:25 a.m. today, after a 4.1-magnitude earthquake at 9:13. The largest, with a magnitude of 4.9, occurred at 9:23. The origins of the earthquakes were in Gildadaler, just a few kilometers from the site of the Vagradalsvial eruption that began in March and officially ended a few days ago. Injuries have been reported.

The earthquakes were preceded by a series of small earthquakes that began in the Reykjanes Peninsula yesterday afternoon. The tremors gradually became more intense late last night, RÚV reports.

According to Brindis Orr Gisladottir, a natural disaster expert at the Icelandic Meteorological Office, the number of earthquakes has now reached more than 1,700 in the past 24 hours. At least nineteen of them were of a size 3.0 or higher. The largest large-scale earthquakes were felt in the southwestern region of Iceland, including Reykjavik.

There are no signs of volcanic unrest so far, but another eruption has not been ruled out

According to the Icelandic Meteorological Office, there are currently no signs of volcanic disturbances. However, it is likely that lava is currently flowing horizontally below the surface at the site of the eruption. Bryndís Ýr says similar patterns were detected shortly before the Fagradalsfjall eruption began this spring.

But does this mean that we can expect another volcanic eruption in Gildadaler? It’s hard to tell at this point, Bryndís Ýr says.

“Before the eruption of the Vajradalsvial volcano last spring, there was a period of seismic activity that lasted for a month. We have to wait and see, we are currently experiencing a few tremors per minute, which means the activity is not slowing down,” says Brindis.

She adds that magma movements have been detected in the area, but it is still difficult to determine whether it was the result of the Fagradalsfjall eruption, or whether a new impact is about to ferment.

The flight icon has been changed to orange

Due to increased seismic activity in the area, the Bureau of Meteorology has changed the aviation color code to orange. The orange fly color symbol indicates increased chances of a volcanic eruption, or an ongoing eruption with little volcanic ash production.

The uncertainty phase was lifted by the Fagradalsfjall eruption less than two weeks ago. It has not yet been reactivated, but the Icelandic Met Office will meet with the Ministry of Civil Protection and Emergency Management later today to discuss the situation, Brinds says.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.icelandreview.com/news/magnitude-4-9-earthquake-hits-reykjanes-peninsula/

