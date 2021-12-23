Farm surveillance video showing the moment a small earthquake shakes the Alabama countryside





Goats stunned by the Alabama earthquake

La-Z Hooves Farm shared this video of a dairy goat being startled during an earthquake in Alabama during the early morning hours of December 22, 2021.

MAPLESVILLE, AL – A small earthquake shook this rural Alabama community early Wednesday morning. A nearby farm captured the tremor in their surveillance video.

The USGS said the 3.1-magnitude earthquake occurred at 12:20 a.m. CST in rural Shelton County, about 6 miles southwest of Maplesville.

La-Z Hooves farm, which raises Nigerian dairy dwarf goats, is less than five miles from the recorded epicenter and caught on camera. She shared some videos from the farm’s monitoring system on her Facebook page. In one clip, one of the farm’s goats was eating when the earthquake struck. A loud rattle was heard and the goats jumped a few feet. Another clip inside the barn shows a similar scene with rustling and resting goats jumping on their paws.

ATLANTA FIREFIGHTERS RESCUE MAN THAT FALL IN TWO DECKS IN A VENTILATION

There were no reports of damage.

One resident said she was asleep when the earthquake struck. “It was as if there was a thunderstorm coming and shaking your whole house and waking you up,” the woman told WBRC-TV.

Reports said that the earthquake was felt in the neighboring provinces.

The agency said the quake occurred at a depth of about 5.5 miles. The area where the earthquake occurred was located about 50 miles northwest of Montgomery.

The United States Census reported that the area had a population of about 700.

The epicenter was about 50 miles south of Birmingham, 45 miles northwest of Montgomery, and about 160 miles southwest of Atlanta.

Watch: Live coverage of Fox 5 news

The Associated Press contributed to this report

.

