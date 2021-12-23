18 years since the San Simeon earthquake • Paso Robles Press





The earthquake occurred on December 22 at 11:15 am and claimed the lives of two local women

PASO ROBLES – Where were you 18 years ago on December 22nd at 11:15 am? If you’re in the Paso Robles area, you’re feeling the fury of the 2003 San Simeon earthquake.

The 6.5-magnitude earthquake hit the central coast, and Paso Robles was the epicenter of the earthquake’s damage. Two sulfur hot springs erupted, one behind the Paso Robles City Library and the other off the Paso Robles Street exit, creating the Paso Robles era of “rotten eggs.”

Get through this together, Paso Robles

More extensive damage was inflicted on the city’s original brick buildings, some of which date back more than a century. The infamous Akron Building on Park and 12th Street collapsed, taking the lives of two women, Jennifer Moric (19) of Atascadero and Marilyn Zavoto (55).

The earthquake could be felt along the way in Los Angeles, and damage to buildings was seen throughout the county. The San Miguel mission incurred $15 million in damages, and the George H. Flamson Preparatory School was seriously damaged. In Templeton, the 110-year-old Bethel Lutheran Church was badly damaged, and the apse had to be rebuilt. Then California Governor Arnold Schwarzenegger took some time to visit Paso Robles and tour the damage caused by the earthquake and his respect for the victims.

Sgt. Todd Rayner has previously spoken of the days after the earthquake on its 16th anniversary.

“I was out of work when the earthquake started. I remember it started as a slow cylinder but then continued as it got stronger. When the ground really started shaking, pictures started falling off the walls, and the ‘quake’ got more and more intense. After what seemed like minutes, the gurgling stopped. Bath Our backyard pool had three feet of waves crashing out of the pool.Luckily, we didn’t receive any damage to our home.

Once we were fine, I immediately went to work with K9, Yasko. The ruin was evident as soon as the work began. Buildings were damaged, debris in the streets and no electricity anywhere. The downtown area looked like a war zone. There were many buildings that had partially collapsed, and parked cars were smashed by falling debris. Yasko and I were deployed to the downtown area for security as the PRFD was already searching buildings for trapped citizens and victims. It was realistic to see the buildings that existed hours ago now turned into huge piles of bricks.

That morning was the start of a 12-hour shift for the entire department. The city fenced the entire downtown area with a chain link fence as all businesses still had stock inside. There were about four of us on a shift dedicated to patrolling the downtown area 24 hours a day. We heard that Ban’s Jewelery, then at Corner 12 and Park, still had more than $1 million in stock in the ruins of the store. This was one of the reasons we stayed in the area all day and all night. We gathered at a few folding tables with a propane heater to keep warm, as the Red Cross served us food when we were hungry. Those were long nights while we were on foot patrols, and then back to the fireplace where the next cops went out on foot patrol. The whole week in the city center was very bleak as the realization was always that lives were lost near you, as evidenced by the damage done to us.”

