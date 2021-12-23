🌱 Anti-discrimination lawsuit dismissed + 5.9 Alaska Earthquakes





Good morning, Anchorage! It’s Thursday, so let’s start with everything you need to know happening today in Anchorage.

First, today’s weather:

Partly sunny. High: 27 Low: 10.

Here are the top 3 stories of the day in Anchorage:

A federal judge dismissed a lawsuit brought by a religious women’s shelter to challenge the Anchorage anti-discrimination law. The Downtown Soup Kitchen Hope Center does not accept transgender women and cited his religious beliefs in the lawsuit, which accused the municipality of violating First Amendment protections for the free exercise of religion. In August, the municipality said it did not consider the shelter a “public housing” subject to the law and would not enforce discrimination against it. Alaska District Judge Sharon Gleeson cited this explanation as a reason to dismiss the Hope Center’s lawsuit, but said the shelter was eligible for damages for the three-month period in which the center refused to publish its rules for fear of prosecution. (Anchorage Daily News) A 5.9-magnitude earthquake shook south-central Alaska on Tuesday afternoon. It was centered near Illiamna volcano about 138 miles southwest of Anchorage and was reported to be at a depth of 98.4 miles. The earthquake, which occurred across Cook Inlet from the Kenai Peninsula, was widely felt across much of the state, with reports coming in from as far away as Fairbanks, Kodiak and Valdez. (Anchorage Daily News) The Alaska Department of Health and Social Services (DHSS) announces plans to open a complex behavioral neighborhood serving people age 60 and older with complex behaviors related to dementia. The addition, on the newly remodeled fourth floor of Anchorage’s Southside Pioneer Home, will serve up to nine seniors and is expected to accept its first occupants in early 2022. (Alaska Native News)

From our sponsor:

Hi Anchorage Are you looking to buy a home, refinance or just explore your options? Check out the new Mortgage Patch Center for all your mortgage needs!

Today in Anchorage:

Mystery Book Club – Anchorage Public Library (2:00 p.m.)

From my notebook:

The Museum of Anchorage has launched a new, free digital guide to the Bloomberg Connects Arts and Culture app to enrich on-site and off-site visits. (Facebook) Officer K9 of the Anchorage Midas Police Department made a special trip to Anchorage Animal Care and Control to donate dog toys to the pets currently at the shelter. (Facebook) Discover Captain Cook’s gingerbread village, one of Anchorage’s sweetest holiday traditions. (Facebook social networking site)

More Sponsors – Thanks for supporting local news!

events:

Do you like Anchorage daily? Here are all the ways you can get more involved:

Send a friend or neighbor this link so they can sign up. Get your local business listed in front of your readers

Thanks for following up with us and staying informed! See you all tomorrow morning for your next update.

– Miranda Ferracchio

About me: Miranda Ferracchio was born and raised in Rhode Islander. She works as a freelance copywriter for content creation agency Lightning Media Partners and as an assistant producer on a live storytelling show in Chicago. She holds a degree in Writing, Rhetoric, and Communication Studies from the University of Rhode Island. In her spare time, you can find her traveling, hiking or photographing her neighborhood as a street photographer.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://patch.com/alaska/anchorage/anti-discrimination-lawsuit-dismissed-5-9-alaska-earthquake The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos