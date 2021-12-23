Magnitude 6.0 earthquake strikes off Jalisco coast





The National Seismological Service (SSN) reported this afternoon that a 6.0-magnitude earthquake struck western Jalisco.

The earthquake, which was at a depth of 10 kilometers, was recorded at 5:22 pm west of Siwatlan.

In addition, the SSM indicated that the latitude of the earthquake in Jalisco is 18.71 and longitude -107.16, but so far, no significant material or human damage has been recorded in the area.

Other systems responsible for detecting these movements deal with a magnitude 6.0 of the state’s coastline.

On December 9, the seismic monitoring system of the Jalisco State Unit of Civil Protection and Firefighters detected a 3.5-magnitude earthquake with an epicenter in Puerto Vallarta, which had a slight perception in some areas of the municipality.

It is worth noting that Mexico is constantly at risk of experiencing a very large earthquake, such as those in 1985 and 2017. And while it is most remembered, it was not the largest in the country.

On March 28, 1787, the most powerful earthquake ever recorded in the country occurred. Oaxaca, then the central point of the Spanish colony, was the victim of a movement of 8.6 on the Richter scale. This event was so reckless that it was followed by a tsunami that reached 6 kilometers inland.

Far from being considered a single event, the Center for Seismic Instruments and Records (Cires) estimates the likelihood that the country will experience a similar situation in the near future. In 2009 studies analyzing the event, it was concluded that earthquakes of similar size may develop in the area between the coasts of Mexico and Central America. There, in what is called Brescia de Guerrero, there is great geological potential to cause disasters of such proportions.

Get the PVDN morning newsletter, exclusive content and Whatsapp messages for emergency alerts, by becoming a PVDN supporter, learn more here, or you can support local media with a one-time donation here

However, it doesn’t take such a large volume to make a mess. Mexicans keep memories of the minor earthquakes of 1985 and 2017. On such occasions, the entire capital has been paralyzed by the unparalleled consequences of such earthquakes.

On September 19, 1985, an earthquake measuring 8.2 on the Richter scale occurred, with an epicenter in the state of Guerrero. It was 07:19 local time (13:19 GMT). At the time, it was believed that there would be no more earthquakes of such dimensions, but an event associated with it occurred exactly 32 years later.

The accident occurred in 2017 between the states of Puebla and Morelos at 1:14 pm local time (18:30 GMT). The total number of human casualties reached 369 deaths.

Rumored news now on PVDN 6.0-magnitude earthquake strikes off Jalisco coast A 6.0-magnitude earthquake struck west of Jalisco on Wednesday, the National Seismological Service (SSN) reported this afternoon. The earthquake, which was at a depth of 10 kilometers, was recorded at 5:22 pm west of Siwatlan. In addition, the SSM indicated that the earthquake latitude in Jalisco is 18.71 and longitude -107.16, but so far … Puerto Vallarta expects an occupancy rate of 85% for Christmas and New Year although forecast plans for some days are as high as 100 percent For occupancy in Puerto Vallarta during the holiday season, average occupancy is expected to be 85 percent, according to data from Puerto Vallarta’s Tourism Promotion and Public Publicity Fund (Fidetur). Luis Villaseñor Nolasco, director of the organization stressed that at the end … a by-product spill contamination from Tequila to the Jalisco tank, kills the fish when Jesús Solís noticed the water of the tank where he had spent his entire life begin to darken and the rotten smell held, overwhelmed by fear. Within weeks, these initial fears were confirmed as tens of thousands of dead fish surfaced, victims of a tequila spill emerged… Operation “White Christmas” for the winter season begins in Puerto Vallarta At the start of the winter holiday period, Puerto Vallarta is ready to welcome thousands of tourists For this purpose, elements of civil protection and firefighters, in addition to the security of the three government orders, conducted security and surveillance operations. At the main entrances to the city you can see the police … Puerto Vallarta connects 110 families with electricity It is easy to forget along the tourist sector that thousands of families in Puerto Vallarta live without electricity or water service or that the level of poverty has doubled in the past two years, is the aspect The other side of town that most foreigners don’t see. In order to continue to change the quality…

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.vallartadaily.com/magnitude-6-0-earthquake-strikes-off-the-coast-of-jalisco/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos