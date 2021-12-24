Earthquake information: Unconfirmed earthquake or earthquake-like event: 22 miles north of Birmingham, Jefferson County, Alabama, USA, December 23, 2021 3:28 pm (GMT-6)





near Kimberley, Jefferson, Alabama (12 km southwest of the epicenter) [Map] / Weak (MMI III) / Single Lateral Shake / 1-2 sec: It was actually a barely audible thud with two loud events. The first shook the house, almost immediately followed by the second, which was stronger. The crazy thing is that I googled “earthquake now in Alabama” and found out that there is one | 4 users found this interesting. I also felt it in Morris Al

Warrior (5.5 km east of the epicenter) [Map] / Very weak vibration (MMI II) / Rattle, vibrate / very short: Very slight rattling felt while standing inside, windows rattling heard for very short duration (less than 1 second) | 1 user found this interesting

Benson, Jefferson, Alabama (26.1 km SE) [Map] Mild shaking (MMI IV)/2-5 s: At 4:10 pm in Clay/Pinson, Alabama heard a deep roar and my house shook, lasting about 3 or 4 seconds. | 1 user found this interesting

Hayden, Alabama (10.9 km NE) [Map] / Weak (MMI III) / Single side vibration / Very short: I was sitting in a chair in my room, suddenly the windows shook, the house shook, and some things on the wardrobe shook/moved. My aunt and I thought it might be a strong wind or an explosion from somewhere. It is interesting that | 1 user found this interesting

Corner Alabama (45.9 km northwest of the epicenter) [Map] / Mild shaking (MMI IV) / rattling, shaking / 2-5 seconds: A loud bang..under my feet…then shake for 3-5 seconds. It shook my whole house. | 2 users found this interesting.

1530 mount zion road hayden al 35079 / Light shaking (MMI IV) / rumble, shaking / 2-5 s: I heard a thud and felt a thud. The house was trembling and the sound of my glasses was heard in the kitchen. Then a few minutes later I heard another bang and it was louder and the vibration was stronger. | 1 user found this interesting

9592 Pharris Lane Kimberly AL 35091 (9.8 km ESE from the epicenter) [Map] / Mild shaking (MMI IV) / rattling, shaking / 1-2 sec: Garage doors started shaking and cracking. | 1 user found this interesting

Morris, Jefferson, Alabama (10.2 km SE) [Map] / Mild shaking (MMI IV) / rattling, shaking / very short: sitting on the sofa and thinking someone hit my house | 1 user found this interesting

Kimberly, AL / Mild shaking (MMI IV) / rattling, shaking / 2-5 seconds: My whole house shook. Vibration and noise lasted 4-5 seconds. My kids commented that it felt like an earthquake.

Dallas Selfville / Weak shaking (MMI III) / rumble, shaking / 2-5 seconds: I was outside in my yard with my mom and kids and I heard a loud bang and then the ground started shaking and shaking and then it was over

Kimberly AL / Light shaking (MMI IV) / rumbling, shaking / 2-5 s: My son and I were standing in the kitchen and we heard a loud bang and felt like the whole house was shaking. | 1 user found this interesting

Warrior, AL / Weak shaking (MMI III) / rattling, shaking / 1-2 sec: We felt a rattle in the windows and doors. It happened twice, about an hour apart | 1 user found this interesting

Morris, Alabama (9.5 km southeast of the epicenter) [Map] / Mild Vibration (MMI IV) / Shaking and Rolling / 5-10 seconds

9011 highway 31 north kimberly Al 35091 (7.7 km SE from the epicenter) [Map] / Mild shaking (MMI IV) / rattling, shaking: My whole house shook and it was loud

Morris, Alabama (10.2 km SSE epicenter) [Map] / Very weak shaking (MMI II) / rattling, shaking / 2-5 seconds

Kimberley, AL (6.2 km southeast of the epicenter) [Map] / Mild Vibration (MMI IV) / Single Lateral Vibration / Very Short

3695 Gobblers knob rd warrior (12.3 km south of the epicenter) [Map] / Mild shaking (MMI IV) / rattling, shaking / 10-15 seconds

Kimberly / Very weak vibration (MMI II) / Single vertical bump / 2-5 seconds

Kimberly, AL / Very weak vibration (MMI II) / Shaking and rolling / Very short

Clay, Alabama / I Didn’t Feel: Nothing

Warrior, Alabama / Weak Shake (MMI III) / Rat, Shake / 2-5 seconds: Shattered windows. It sounded loud, as if a bomb had exploded.

Norman Pinyan Mountain High Blount County Al / Light Shaking (MMI IV) / rattling, shaking / 10-15 seconds

Morris Alabama / Weak shaking (MMI III) / rattling, shaking / 2-5 seconds: House windows shook.

Kimberly / Mild shaking (MMI IV) / rattling, shaking / 2-5 seconds

Morris Alabama / Mild shaking (MMI IV) / rattling, shaking / 2-5 seconds

Warrior, AL / Weak shaking (MMI III) / rattling, shaking / 1-2 sec: We felt a rattle in the windows and doors. It happened twice about an hour apart

Kimberly / Mild shaking (MMI IV) / rattling, shaking / 2-5 seconds

Fultondale, AL / mild shaking (MMI IV) / rattling, shaking / 10-15 seconds

Fultondale / No hair

Pine Mountain in Remlap AL / Very weak shaking (MMI II) / Rattle, vibrate / Very short: Very light and looks like a bomb because it was so short

Kimberly Alabama / Very weak shaking (MMI II) / rattling, shaking / 1-2 seconds: I heard a loud bang and a slight shaking

