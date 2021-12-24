An app gave important seconds of warning before a major earthquake hits California





An early warning system designed to give people critical seconds of warning before earthquakes deliver on their promise on Monday. The Guardian reports that the phone circled half a million phones before a 6.2-magnitude earthquake hit northwest California — the largest since the system, called ShakeAlert, spread across the entire state.

ShakeAlert pulls information from the United States Geological Survey’s (USGS) network of sensors. If data from these sensors indicates significant vibration is occurring in an area, people who live there receive alerts through the MyShake app (if they download it), or through the wireless emergency alert system on their phone. Alerts are also sent to Android users through a partnership between Google, the USGS and the California Office of Emergency Services.

The epicenter of Monday’s earthquake was off the coast of a small town called Petrolia, about 45 miles from the nearest population center, Eureka. People reported receiving alerts about 10 seconds before the shaking started, Robert de Groot, ShakeAlert coordinator with the USGS, told The Guardian, making it a successful proof of concept for the first major earthquake the system handled. The earthquake did not cause serious damage to the area, and no deaths were reported.

The ShakeAlert system was first introduced in Los Angeles in 2018, before expanding to all of California in 2019. The system was in place in Los Angeles when a 6.4-magnitude earthquake struck about 150 miles outside the city, but it didn’t sound an alert. . Because the expected shaking in the city was not strong enough to go beyond the application limit. Users complained that they didn’t get any alert even though they felt the vibration, so the developers of the app lowered the bar before rolling out the app statewide.

Now, the scientists behind ShakeAlert can use the information from this latest earthquake to improve the system again next time. “We’re really going to learn more from real earthquakes,” de Groot told the Guardian. “It gives us the opportunity to use the system and learn how to do a better job of alerting people.”

