Photos: Midnight Mass in Zagreb

Midnight Mass, the first Christmas Mass celebrated on Christmas Eve, is a tradition in Croatia and last night was no different, with one exception.

For the first time in 141 years, midnight mass has not been celebrated in Zagreb Cathedral. Midnight Mass and Christmas Day Mass at the famous cathedral have been canceled because it is still considered unsafe due to the damage sustained during the earthquake that struck Petringa on December 29, 2020.

The last time there was no midnight or Christmas mass at Zagreb Cathedral was back in 1880 after the cathedral was damaged during the devastating 6.3 magnitude earthquake that hit the city that year.

The Archbishop of Zagreb, Cardinal Josip Bozanic, celebrated the Midnight Divine Liturgy instead in the Diocese of Saint Jerome in Zagreb-Maximir.

Another church damaged in the Zagreb earthquake was the church of religious and cultural significance to the Heart of Jesus, on Palmotićeva Street. The church was so badly damaged in the 2020 earthquake that the church was not suitable for mass service and for hosting visitors.

After removing the damaged roof and dangerous earthquake remnants, the church recently reopened for mass, and last night many came to celebrate midnight mass.

The Church of the Heart of Jesus, located on Palmotieva Street, is considered one of the most beautiful in Croatia. Designed by Croatian architect Janko Holjak, it has religious and cultural significance in Croatia with Ivan Mertz, a Croatian saint, buried in the church. The church is also home to the country’s most famous choir, the Akadimski Zbor “Palma” and is also a meeting place for many young Croatian Catholics.

The church plans to build a pastoral center to continue its work in the community and will bear the name of the young girl who died in the earthquake, Anamarija Karvich.

Some pictures below from last night’s midnight mass at the Basilica of the Sacred Heart of Jesus.

