Franche-Comté, a low-risk sensitive area





Christmas was enough to dampen the appetite of some extravagant people before the recording. If you’re still at the table on Christmas Eve, you won’t soon forget this earthquake. From Friday to Saturday at 1:00 p.m., an earthquake shook several houses in the north of Franche-Comté. The epicenter was twenty kilometers south of Montpellier in Dumont, the Swiss Jura. Fortunately, no damage was done

Montbéliard felt earthquakes on Sunday

The earthquake was followed by several aftershocks on Sunday afternoon, mainly felt in the country of Montpellier. The epicenter was reported underground; No tsunami warning issued “The French Central Seismological Office in Strasbourg reports to France Blue Belfort Montbéliard.

In the area, the ground was already shaken this week. An earthquake measuring 3.1 on the Richter scale struck Haut-Debes on Tuesday, with its epicenter between Les Vence and Mortaud. According to experts, there is no direct link between the two events.

200 earthquakes in the region in the past ten years

Geological location of the Christmas Eve earthquake and crustal movements in the Jura Massif. The Jura is associated with the formation of the Alps mountain range. There are forces on the surface, which, from time to time, are emitted by these earthquakes, which we can record from time to time. In the 50 km region around the earthquake, 200 earthquakes have been recorded in the past 10 years, which is, after all, a very low seismic zone. “explains Olivier Langleni, a seismologist at the French Central Seismological Office in Strasbourg.” The epicenter was reported below the bottom of the Pacific Ocean; No tsunami warning was issued. Last November, six earthquakes were recorded in this region, and we were able to detect and detect them. An earthquake measuring 2.3 on the Richter scale hit the region. In fact, this tectonic movement is active all the time and causes small earthquakes,” continues the expert.

A major earthquake can still occur but the risks are very low

This event reminds us that it is located in a certain area north of Franche-Comté. This is an area very close to the Basel region in Switzerland, which is seismically prone with historical earthquakes. We think in particular of the year 1356 in which the city was destroyed. We are at the boundary between this low seismic zone and the high seismic zone near the city of Basel. “Seismologist Olivier Langelin noted that the northern part of Franois Comte was not affected by a major earthquake. The probability is very low.” The risk is clearly very low, based on the seismicity and tectonics of the current area. Therefore, it is not the French region that was most affected by the major earthquake. After all, a major earthquake is likely even if the risks are very low.

The last earthquake in the area was in 2004. It is reported to have a magnitude of 5.1 on the Richter scale, with a center piece in the dabs located between Besancon and Palme-les-Dames.

