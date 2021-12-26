BJP rules out leadership change after Basavaraj Bomai speech sparking exit rumours, suspects Congress of ‘conspiracy’





NEW DELHI: Following speculations about the exit of Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bhumi, Union Minister Pralhad Joshi and BJP Karnataka Unit Head Nalin Kumar Katil have ruled out a leadership change in the state, saying CM Bhumai will continue until the next elections in 2023.

“Bomai will be the prime minister until the next elections, which will be held in 2023. There is no change in leadership,” Nalen Cattell told Bengaluru media, as quoted by news agency PTI.

The Karnataka Chief Minister is scheduled to complete five months in office in the next two days. However, an emotional speech he gave recently in his hometown of Shiggaon has fueled speculation of his exit.

To make it clear, the BJP’s Karnataka unit chief Nalin Katil described these talks about a leadership change, as a conspiracy.

He said that when major BJP leader BS Ydurapa became prime minister, speculation started about his exit but he remained in power for two years.

“This news (about Bommai’s exit) is a figment of the imagination. I feel this is a plot to create confusion and trouble in the country’s politics and to discredit the BJP government,” said Nalen Cattell.

It also raised suspicions of the Congress party’s involvement in spreading rumours.

It was reported that CM Basavaraj Bommai has a knee related problem, who is said to be undergoing treatment abroad.

The BJP Karnataka unit chief ruled it out again: “He will not travel abroad. There is nothing wrong with his health but only some leg problems he is being treated for. It is healthy. Only his leg problem will be treated here.”

The Chief Minister of Karnataka also clarified on overseas travel saying that the program he was supposed to attend in Davos has been postponed.

I was supposed to attend a program in Davos, which was postponed. As a result, my trip abroad was cancelled.

Meanwhile, Union Minister for Coal and Mines Pralhad Joshi dismissed speculation about the changing of the guard, saying, “I have made it clear several times that Basavaraj Bhumai will remain prime minister until 2023 and under his leadership, the government is performing well and bringing in good reputation.”

He stressed that it is wrong to publish such news as there is no issue of leadership change.

“There is no change in leadership. I am always in contact with our leaders at the national level on a regular basis and have a good relationship with them. If that was the case, I certainly would have known. There is no such suggestion. He is doing a good job,” the union minister added. .

Even regarding the cabinet’s response, Pralhad Joshi said there had been no such discussions at the state and national level so far.

Karnataka CM’s speech that fueled exit rumors

Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai recently sparked speculation about a possible exit as he said that nothing is permanent in this world including jobs and positions.

“Nothing is eternal in this world. This life itself is not forever. We do not know how long we will remain here in such a state, these jobs and positions also are not forever. I realize in a moving speech addressed to the residents of his constituency Shigaon in Haveri County,” he said This is the truth in every moment.

In an expression of gratitude to the people of his constituency, Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai said it is “Basavaraj” only for them and not the Chief Minister.

“I always said that out of this place (Shigaon) I was Home Minister and Minister of Irrigation in the past, but once I arrived, I was just a ‘Pasavraj’ for all of you. Today as Prime Minister, I say that as soon as I come to Shigaon, I may be Prime Minister abroad. , but among you, I will remain as Basavaraj Bhumai because the name Basavaraj is permanent and not positions,” he said, quoted by PTI.

Basavaraj Bommai assumed the position of Prime Minister on 28 July after B.S. Yediyurappa resigned on the day he completed his two-year term.

(with agency input)

