Phivolks: 5.4 earthquake hits waters off Davao Occidental

December 26, 2021 – 11:17 am

An earthquake measuring 5.4 on the Richter scale jolted the waters south of Plot Island in Sarangani on Sunday morning.

Phivolks says the quake was recorded around 10:22 a.m.

#EarthquakePH #EarthquakeDavaoOccidentalEarthquake Information No.1 Date and time: Dec 26, 2021-1022 AM https://t.co/jPRoHvoiJt pic.twitter.com/lfU12HFeGc

– PHIVOLCS-DOST (@phivolcs_dost) December 26, 2021

December 13, 2021-5:51 PM

A 5.3-magnitude earthquake struck Batangas at around 5:12 p.m. Monday, Phivolcs says.

Intensity III was felt in Quezon City while Intensity II was reported in San Felipe, Zambales.

The intensity of machinery was also felt in Quezon City; Tagaytay City; Batangas City and Calatagan, Batangas.

#EarthquakePH #EarthquakeBatangasEarthquake Information No.1 Date and Time: 13 Dec 2021 – 05:12 PM Size = 5.3 Depth = 099 km Location = 13.62N, 120.58E – 024 kmS 13°W Calatagan (Batangas) https://t. co/iuZHGZ7FzC pic.twitter.com/1tH54w0Vxa

– PHIVOLCS-DOST (@phivolcs_dost) December 13, 2021

November 29, 2021-7:15 am

A 7.5-magnitude earthquake struck northern Peru on Sunday, destroying buildings including a church tower, injuring at least 10 people, and sending shock waves across the region.

The powerful earthquake struck at 5:52 a.m. (1052 GMT) at a depth of 131 kilometers (81 miles), according to the Geophysics Institute of Peru.

Civil Defense authorities said at least 10 people were injured, while several homes were destroyed. – France Press agency

Sep 27, 2021 – 7:08 am

State volcanologists said a 5.7-magnitude earthquake was felt by residents of Luwake, Occidental Mindoro, at 1:12 a.m. Monday.

The following severity has been reported:

Intensity IV Calatagan, Layan, Lipa City, Malvar and Nasugbo, Batangas Malolos City and Ubando, Bulacan Cavite City, General Trias City, Nike, Amadeo, Bacoor City, Dasmarinas City, Tagaytay City and Tanza, Cavite Penan City and Cabuyao City, Laguna Las; Malabon City, Mandaluyong City, Manila City; Marikina, Muntinlupa; the city of Parañaque; San Juan City; Taguig City; Pateros, Metro Manila, Abra de Iluga, Loc, Lubang and Mambrao, Occidental Mindoro Baku, Naogan and Puerto Galera, Oriental Mindoro San Mateo and Taytay, Rizal

Intensity III Santo Tomas City, Batangas City, Makati; Pasay City, Pasig City, Quezon City; Valenzuela Santa Cruz City, Occidental Mindoro Antipolo City Socorro, Oriental Mindoro Intense Ilos Baños, Laguna Balian City, Nueva Ecija

Topless density, pampanga

September 8, 2021 – 10:23 am

A 6.9-magnitude earthquake struck Mexico near the Pacific coast, the National Seismological Service said, shaking buildings in the capital.

The service said the quake’s epicenter was 14 kilometers (nine miles) southeast of the beach resort of Acapulco in Guerrero state. – France Press agency

