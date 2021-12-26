Explanation of the Al Hoceima earthquakes





December 25, 2021 – 10:40 AM – Morocco

The National Institute of Geophysics recorded two earthquakes on Wednesday evening. The first had a magnitude of 4.7 on the Richter scale, and the epicenter of this earthquake was off the coast of Al Hoceima Governorate. The epicenter of the second earthquake, which measured 4.3 on the Richter scale, was off the coast of Driouch.

In a statement to CARD, the expert at the National Institute of Geophysics Nasser Jabbour said that the region in which the states of Nador, Driouch and Al Hoceima are located has long been characterized by seismic activity. About 30 years ago, the region was prone to earthquakes of irregular frequency. That is, they do not occur at the same time of year. In fact, the area records very small tremors every day, which the residents do not feel, but we can see them through our existing seismic equipment and sensors,” explains Nasser Jabbour.

The expert explains that the Earth’s crust consists of several plates that are constantly moving. An earthquake is a shocking shaking or movement in the Earth’s crust caused by tensions between Earth’s plates. It is a “natural phenomenon”. Statistical studies are carried out regularly to determine if there is a decrease in the overall average, a stagnation in the number of earthquakes or a flat level.

