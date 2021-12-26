Palmerston North Police Station undergoes earthquake strengthening and modernization





Palmerston North Police Station is undergoing enhancement and renovation work which is expected to take about a year.

Police say Palmerston North Police Station, located on Church Street, will remain open for the duration of the work. Photo: RNZ / Richard Tindiller

The station, which opened in late 2005, was one of several buildings in the city designed by Kevin O’Connor & Associates found to contain potential flaws.

The Church Street building was constructed in the early 1970s, before being added before it opened as a police station.

The link between ancient and modern structures is the weakness of the station, which affects its seismic performance.

RNZ asked the police whether they made efforts to prosecute Kevin O’Connor & Co. or other parties in exchange for booster costs.

“Police do not wish to comment at this stage,” the police said in a statement.

After a lengthy investigation, the New Zealand engineering firm recently fined Kevin O’Connor $3,500 and ordered $35,000 in costs, but did not suspend or remove him as a certified engineer.

The New Zealand Engineering Disciplinary Committee looked at the designs for six buildings and found O’Connor to be negligent but incompetent.

The addition to the older structure was approved by Palmerston North City Council and met the standards of the time.

The upgrade work was due to be completed in December 2022, the police said. The project cost was “commercially sensitive with the main contractor and police”.

Last year, police said they received a draft report detailing the station’s seismic shortage.

When asked if they have had a full report since then, and what the shortcomings were, police said: “The station is being modernized all the time, is fit for purpose and a modern working environment. A structural reinforcement scheme is included.”

The statement said that the station will remain open throughout the work period.

Its public front counter temporarily moved to the adjacent central police headquarters.

Police also recently made improvements to Fielding Station and Highbury Community Station in Palmerston North, where employees can work.

At the station’s opening, then-Secretary of Police Annette King said the modernization and expansion of the building formerly occupied by Central Power cost about $9 million.

Police moved across the road from the previous building, which opened in 1939.

.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.rnz.co.nz/news/national/458667/palmerston-north-police-station-undergoes-earthquake-strengthening-and-upgrade The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos