Completed reconstruction of 30 heritages in Hanumandhoka Durbar – My Republic





Kathmandu, December 26: Reconstruction work has been completed for 30 heritage sites located in the Hanumandhoka Durbar Square which was damaged in the 2015 earthquake. Reconstruction work, which was halted due to COVID-19, is now in full swing.

The heritage site that was completely destroyed by the Gorkha earthquake is undergoing a rapid rebuilding process. Of the 70 legacies located in the Durbar Square area, only 12 were destroyed by the earthquake. While the rebuilding work of 30 Legacies has been completed, work on a few more Legacies has yet to begin. According to Hanumandhoka Herchaha Adda, of the 58 destroyed legacies, 25 are still under construction.

Among the region’s heritage, the Nasal Chowk, the white Rana-era building, the Faras Khana, the Prithvinarayan Shah’s bedroom, the Tribhuvan Smriti Bhawan, and the Daegu Taleju Temple are scheduled to be completed in the next two years.

Similarly, the work of rebuilding Ten Avatars and Kastamandap has reached the final stage. According to Sandeep Khanal, Head of Hanumandhoka Herchaha Adda, 17 of the damaged legacies have not yet been rebuilt as new works cannot be started without completing the rebuilding work for others.

