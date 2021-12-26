BMKG records 27 earthquakes in Aceh, North Sumatra, from December 17 to 23





TEMPO.CO, Jakarta – The Seismology Center of the Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysics Agency (BMKG) Maidan Bureau has recorded 27 earthquakes that occurred in the Indonesian provinces of Aceh and North Sumatra in the fourth week of December 2021.

“By Christmas 2021 and New Year 2022, BMKG recorded 27 earthquakes in North Sumatra and Aceh between December 17 and December 23,” acting researcher Marzuki Senampila said in Medan, the capital of North Sumatra province, on Sunday.

Seismic activities occurred in Aceh and North Sumatra in the fourth week of December 2021 in the Megathrust and some of them spread over several areas of the Sumatra Fault Sector.

Based on records for a week in Aceh and North Sumatra, there were 23 earthquakes with a Richter scale of small or less than 4.0 on the Richter scale, and four other earthquakes with a scale between 4.0 and 5.0.

Noting the depth of seismic activities during the week, the agency recorded 24 shallow earthquakes under 60 kilometers, and three earthquakes at depths between 60 and 300 kilometers.

Meanwhile, the agency’s analyst, Indah Pospita Sari, explained that during the past week, 18 earthquakes occurred on land and another nine in the sea.

“Out of the 27 earthquakes, three are significant because residents can feel them. They are the earthquakes that shook the regions of Gunung Sitoli and West Nias (in North Sumatra), as well as in Takengon (Ace),” she said.

“The BMKG is urging people in general to remain vigilant and to remain calm. It is also advised to respond quickly to BMKG information, and to stay at a distance in the event of an earthquake during the COVID-19 pandemic,” Sarri said.

