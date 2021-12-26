17 years later, we take a look at one of the deadliest disasters of all time





December 26, 2021 marks 17 years since the devastating 2004 Indian Ocean earthquake and tsunami that struck the coasts of several countries in South and Southeast Asia and caused huge population losses there.

More than 230,000 people across India, Sri Lanka, the Maldives, Thailand and Indonesia were listed among the worst disasters in this part of the world, and those countries sustained billions of dollars in property damage after the 100-foot-high tsunami triggered by the tsunami. 9.1 magnitude earthquake.

The 2004 Indian Ocean tsunami is also known as the Boxing Day tsunami or, in the scientific community, the Sumatra-Andaman earthquake. According to a report by CNN, the tremors were so strong that it was one of those rare instances when the entire planet shook and nowhere on Earth escaped motion.

“Globally, this earthquake was large enough to shake the entire planet by half an inch or one centimeter,” the report quoted an associate professor of Earth sciences at Penn State University in the United States. “Everywhere we had machines, we could see the movements.”

Here’s everything you need to know about the 2004 Indian Ocean tsunami on its 17th anniversary:

Where was the epicenter of the earthquake?

The massive undersea earthquake, with a magnitude of 9.1-9.3, originated from the epicenter off the western coast of North Sumatra in Indonesia, caused by a rupture along the fault line between the Burma Plate and the Indian Plate.

The earthquake was immediately felt in India, Bangladesh, Myanmar, Sri Lanka, Malaysia, Thailand and the Maldives. In the aftermath, a tsunami ensued, and as a result of the sea floor eruption, the height and intensity of tsunamis increased dramatically and devastated communities along the coasts around the Indian Ocean.

Caused by undersea earthquake activity offshore, tsunami waves 100 feet in height led to complete annihilation in as many as 14 countries, making it one of the deadliest natural disasters in recorded history.

According to geological estimates, the 2004 earthquake was the third largest of its kind ever recorded, and it even managed to create aftershocks as far away as Alaska. The plight of those affected and countries led to a global humanitarian response, with contributions totaling more than $14 billion.

Indonesia, hard hit by the disaster, was no stranger to earthquakes, lying between the Pacific Ring of Fire and the Alpide Belt along the south and west. In fact, the 2002 Sumatra earthquake is believed to have been a harbinger of this major event.

Tsunami waves are more destructive than nuclear bombs in World War II

According to Tad Murty, Vice President of the Tsunami Society, the total energy of the 2004 tsunami waves (large, destructive waves slowed near the coast and reached 80 to 100 feet in height) was the equivalent of about five megatons of TNT (21 PJ), Which is more than double the total explosive energy used during the entire World War II including the two atomic bombs.

Tsunami researcher and forecaster with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s Center for Tsunami Research, Vasily Titov, also cites the destructive ability of the 2004 tsunami to quake at a gigantic bottom fault, “in which heavy oceanic plates descend beneath the lighter continental plates.”

History quoted him as saying, “They are the largest faults in the world, and they are all under water.” He added that tsunamis can be seen like a large pebble falling into the ocean, causing huge ripples.

opened India’s eyes

The Sumatra earthquake and tsunami are something that opened India’s eyes because it brought the Indian coast into the tsunami and its destructive power. Learning from the unprecedented natural disaster that led to such massive damage to life and property, the Ministry of Earth established the Indian Tsunami Early Warning System (ITEWS) at the Indian National Center for Ocean Information Services (INCOIS), Hyderabad in October 2007.

Scientists in India can now predict and project movements in the Indian Ocean through real-time seismic monitoring using bottom pressure recorders (BPR), tide gauges and a 24×7 operational tsunami warning system to detect tsunami earthquakes, to provide early alerts to the region . The most vulnerable.

India eventually became the first country to establish an early warning system to detect a tsunami, while Odisha became the first state in the country to receive tsunami ready recognition.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.tbsnews.net/world/2004-tsunami-17-years-look-back-one-deadliest-disasters-ever-348823 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos