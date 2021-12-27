As earthquakes in Vellore cause damage, experts call for observatories – The New Indian Express





Vellore: After the Vellore region was hit by two light earthquakes and a slight tremor over the past month, experts called for the revival of digital observatories in Ranipet, Natrampalli, Hosur and China Salem to study the phenomenon.

“Light earthquakes are usually experienced in the northern part of Tamil Nadu compared to the southern regions. It is necessary to set up seismic observatories in this area to monitor seismic activity. Currently, we have Only digital observatories in Chennai and Kodaikanal.”

Residents of the area have raised concerns about recent earthquakes. On November 29, Tirupator recorded a 3.6-magnitude earthquake while a 3.5-magnitude quake occurred near Vellore on the Chittor border on December 23, according to the National Center for Seismology (NCS), which monitors seismic activity in the country. On December 25, Pernambut experienced slight tremors accompanied by loud noises.

JP Ganapathy, a professor at Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT), said the earthquakes may have been caused by reactivation of existing fault lines, which travel for about 135 kilometers along Tirupator, Ampur, Vaniampadi and Andhra Pradesh. With residents frightened as geological disturbances caused cracks in buildings. Rajarathinam said the revival of digital observatories will help experts to come up with seismic risk mitigation measures in the state.

“The expert team is coming soon to conduct the study.”

Anna University maintained the four observatories and was funded by the Union Government from 2004 to 2007 but due to lack of funds this effort could not be continued. He added that the permanent remedial measure for cracks in buildings is to construct earthquake-resistant buildings and infrastructure, as poor quality can increase the impact of an earthquake.

He urged the public to refer to the codes published by the Union Government (IS-1893, IS-4329, IS-13827, etc.) for earthquake-resistant design and construction. Meanwhile, collector P Kumaravil Pandyan inspected the affected areas in Pernambut on Sunday, telling reporters that 40 houses had developed cracks.

“There is less chance of structural damage from a 3.5 magnitude earthquake. The houses had weak basements and were damaged.” He added that some residents living in weak buildings and those living in damaged homes have been relocated to camps in search of safety and the district administration will take steps to provide land and build quality homes under government schemes. He said a recommendation has been sent to the government and a team of experts will come from Delhi soon to conduct a study.

