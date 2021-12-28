



On Monday, December 27, 2021, there were reports of an earthquake in Texas.

Unlike other states, Texas is not known for earthquakes, so Monday was somewhat of a shocker.

Earthquake Detected Dec 27, 2021 in Texas Credit: Volcano Discovered Was there an earthquake in Midland, Texas?

On December 27, 2021, an earthquake Twitter account reported an earthquake in Texas.

“#Earthquake (#sismo) M4.3 hits 44 km northeast of #Midland (#Texas) 11 minutes ago. More information: https://emsc-csem.org/Earthquake/earthquake.php?id=1081792”.

Other users took to Twitter to report how rare an earthquake in Texas is.

Another user wrote: “We just had an earthquake in West Texas. This is something we don’t see often.”

What is the magnitude of the earthquake in Texas?

Reportedly, the earthquake measured 4.3 degrees and reached a depth of 5 kilometers, and was recorded after 7.55 pm.

The last earthquake of this magnitude to hit Texas was several years ago in 2018, according to the Texas Almanac report.

On May 18, 2018, a 3.5-magnitude earthquake occurred in Johnson County, near Venus. No major damage was reported.

One user tweeted his doubts about the earthquake saying:

“There was only a 4.3 earthquake in West Texas (likely related to all fracking).”

The December 27, 2021 earthquake was in Midland, Texas Credit: Getty Images What did those responsible for the earthquake say?

NewsWest9 posted on Twitter that several people have reached out to report feeling the earthquake.

“Many viewers across West Texas reached out to NewsWest 9 saying they felt the earthquake.”

Texas officials have not made a public announcement of the earthquake.

Unlike California where earthquakes are normal, Texas does not experience such earthquakes very often.

One user tweeted about how rare this happens:

“Needless to say, when I was growing up in Texas, you’d never heard of earthquakes in the Midland or anywhere else.”

