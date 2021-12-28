4.5-magnitude earthquake hits pelvis





Another earthquake shook parts of Midland.

A 4.5-magnitude earthquake struck around 7:55 p.m. Monday, about 11.1 miles north of Stanton, the US Geological Survey reported. It happened at a depth of 4.3 miles. According to EarthquakeTrack.com, the quake will decline to the second strongest earthquake in West Texas over the past decade.

Early reports from the US Geological Survey showed a 4.3-magnitude earthquake at a depth of 3.1 miles.

The earthquake is the first in the Midland-Odessa region since Thursday morning, and the strongest of the series of earthquakes that occurred on December 15-16.

EarthquakeTrack.com reports that Monday’s tremor is the first earthquake of magnitude 4.0 or greater in or around the Midland region since December 31, 2020. This earthquake – with a magnitude of 4.0 – occurred 11.1 miles north of Stanton at a depth of 3.1 miles. These are the only two earthquakes with a magnitude of 4.0 on the Richter scale within 50 miles of Midland-Odessa, according to the tracking website.

Previous earthquakes of magnitude 4.0 have occurred around West Texas in the past two years near Menton (11 earthquakes) in Loving County and Snyder (one). EarthquakeTrack.com also showed that Monday night’s earthquake was tied for the second strongest earthquake in West Texas in the past 10 years, only preceded by a 5.0 magnitude earthquake near Menton on March 26, 2020.

After earthquakes earlier this month around Gardendale, the Texas Railroad Commission has ordered seven disposal deep wells in the SRA to suspend injection until further notice. The Texas Railroad also said that its inspectors will “examine well disposal operations in the vicinity of seismic activity” that occurred near Midland.

There have been 19 earthquakes around the Midland-Odessa-Garden City area in the past 30 days, according to EarthquakeTrack.com, and 242 in the past 365 days.

Strongest earthquakes in West Texas

(in the past ten years)

5.0 on the Richter scale 25.4 miles west of Menton, March 26, 2020

4.5 on the Richter scale 11.1 miles north of Stanton December 27, 2021

4.5 44.7 miles from Menton on March 26, 2020

Strongest earthquake in West Texas history

6.5 on the Richter scale 28.5 miles from the Alps on August 16, 1931

5.7 on the Richter scale 19.2 miles from the Alps on April 13, 1995

5.0 on the Richter scale 25.4 miles west of Menton, March 26, 2020

4.8 on the Richter scale 30.4 miles from Pecos August 1, 1975

4.6 degrees 36.6 miles from Sierra Blanca on April 29, 2011

4.5 on the Richter scale 11.1 miles north of Stanton December 27, 2021

4.5 44.7 miles from Menton on March 26, 2020

Source: EarthquakeTrack.com

