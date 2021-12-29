Croatian PM faces protests during earthquake anniversary visit





Croatian Prime Minister Andrej Plenković speaks to the media during his visit to Petrinje on December 29, 2021. Photo: Andrej Plenković/Twitter

On the first anniversary of the earthquake in Croatia, the Croatian government and the Directorate of Civil Protection presented their achievements and master plans in the post-earthquake reconstruction of Baneja district in Petringa, adding that more than one billion kuna was invested in mitigating the consequences of the two earthquakes, the Croatian news agency Hina reported.

However, Prime Minister Andrei Plenkovich was met with protests in Petrinya, the epicenter of the earthquake, as he walked to mass. News outlet N1 stated that he even hit him with a snowball.

When asked to comment on the protests and dissatisfaction, Plenkovic replied that reconstruction “is underway and will accelerate in the next year.” Snowball “wasn’t a problem,” he added.

Plenkovic and the other ministers accompanying him entered the church, while the demonstrators remained outside. The church bell rang at 12.19 to indicate the exact time of the earthquake. Although the government claims that local residents are satisfied with the pace of reconstruction after the earthquake, many complain about the slow and bureaucratic process. The government has not yet started building replacement homes for those who lost their homes in the earthquake.

President Zoran Milanovic also visited Sisak Moslavina Kontim region starting in Sisak, where he met earthquake victims residing in temporary container homes. “It has been a year since the earthquake, things are going slowly. A lot of things had to be done now,” he told the media, Dnevnik.hr Dnevnik.hr reported.

The Euro-Mediterranean Seismological Center said that an earthquake measuring 6.3 on the Richter scale hit Petringa, south of the capital, Zagreb, at 12:19 on December 29.

It was the biggest earthquake to hit the country in 2020, with media reporting extensive damage near the epicenter. A minute ago, the same area was hit by another earthquake of magnitude 4.2.

Then the mayor of Petringa, Darenko Dombovic, told N1 TV that “half of the city has been destroyed”.

The epicenter of the earthquake was close to the epicenter of another that occurred the day before, December 28, of magnitude 5, and its epicenter was about 12 kilometers southwest of Sisak, 60 kilometers south of Zagreb, near Petringa.

According to the media, the earthquakes also caused damage in Zagreb, disrupting telephone communications and electricity supplies.

There has been a series of serious earthquakes in Croatia in 2020. On March 22, three major earthquakes shook Zagreb – the most powerful in 140 years – and brought down one of the two towers of the capital’s cathedral and damaged thousands of buildings. Dozens of people were injured.

Twelve months after the earthquakes in Sisak Moslavina province, many whose homes were damaged still don’t know when they will be rebuilt, and they winter in apartments, hostels or even rented containers.

