Earthquake Information: Unconfirmed earthquake or earthquake-like event: 3.2 miles southwest of El Cajon, San Diego County, California, USA, December 28, 2021 at 11:33 a.m. (GMT-8)

Coronado 92118 / Mild vibration (MMI IV) / Single side vibration / 5-10 sec: Severe tremor, followed by a second tremor and roar. I felt a huge, annoying explosion. No damage, short duration. Strong enough it made me avoid taking cover. | 5 users found this interesting.

Clermont San Diego (19 km WNW of the epicenter) [Map] Mild shaking (MMI IV) Mild rolling (sideways tilting in one direction) Very short: Rolling sensation from east to west. It sounded like a heavy rumble, a big heavy vehicle traveling through the house | 3 users found this interesting.

Powai, San Diego, California (19.5 km northwest of the epicenter) [Map] / Very weak shaking (MMI II) / rumble, shaking / very short: high rattling, slight shaking, sitting indoors. Everyone inside and outside heard and were shocked. | 2 users found this interesting.

92107 (22.6 km west of the epicenter) [Map] / Weak vibration (MMI III) / Single side vibration / 1-2 sec: It felt like the tailgate had been slammed and while the house shook, but the door was not closed. | 3 users found this interesting.

El Cajon (13.3 km northeast of the epicenter) [Map] / Very weak vibration (MMI II) / Rat, shaking / Very short: I live on a fairly thick granite slope. We don’t usually feel earthquakes but hear shaking sounds as if a train is passing by. This does not sound like an earthquake. A quick window rattle followed by the rumble of another slightly longer window.. | 1 user found this interesting

San Diego (22.8 km northwest of the epicenter) [Map] / Weak Shake (MMI III) / Rattle, Shake / 1-2 seconds: Do you think it might be a stun grenade? Loud and shook the house. The son came from upstairs to report the concern of shaking | 1 user found this interesting

San Diego (9.1 km west of the epicenter) [Map] / Weak Shake (MMI III) / Minor Roll (sideways tilt in one direction): Was in garage and could be heard coming before it hit. Looks like it came from the south | 2 users found this interesting.

Mira Mesa, San Diego, CA / Weak shaking (MMI III) / rumbling, shaking / 1-2 seconds: One side of the building shook, windows shook. It looked like a big boom, not an earthquake. | 1 user found this interesting

Ne mira mesa sorrento mesa / Very weak shaking (MMI II) / Very short: Not sure this was an earthquake. Loud bangs and windows rattled. This is the third time in as many days that I have encountered this kind of event. | 1 user found this interesting

Harbor Island West Marina (20.2 km west of the epicenter) [Map] /Moderate shaking (MMI V) / Single head bump / Very short: I live on a boat and just felt one big blast!! That shocked my ears and felt like a sonic boom went right into my core. Too loud

Point Loma, San Diego, California (22.2 km west of the epicenter) [Map] / Mild shaking (MMI IV) / Single head bump / Very short: Felt the whole house rattling. We have experienced worse earthquakes that shake the house to a lesser degree. This was not an earthquake.

La Mesa, San Diego, California (12.8 km from the epicenter NW) [Map] / Very weak (MMI II) / Single side vibration / Very short: I was upstairs and felt one quick jolt to the east, almost like the next door slammed into their wall so hard.

Scripps Ranch (San Diego), California (2.5 km south of the epicenter) [Map] /moderate vibration (MMI V) /single head bump / 1-2 seconds: I heard what sounded like a heavy object hitting the top floor of our house (a “loud” sound) and felt a single, very opposing vertical bump in the second floor room I was in .

Ocean Beach – Sunset Cliffs (24.1 km west of the epicenter) [Map] Imperceptible: He was walking hard in the area and heard a loading boom like an explosion or a screeching bang. I didn’t notice the movement but I was already moving.

Ocean Beach / Very weak shaking (MMI II) / 1-2 seconds: This was not an earthquake… | 2 users found this interesting.

Mira Mesa (21.6 km northwest of the epicenter) [Map] / Weak vibration (MMI III) / rumble, vibration / very short: Felt weak shaking like a big 18 wheeler truck passing at high speed | 1 user found this interesting

Point Loma (19 km west of the epicenter) [Map] / Moderate vibration (MMI V) / rumble, shaking / Very short: thump then rattling | 1 user found this interesting

Rosarito, Baja CA, MX (58.7 km south of the epicenter) [Map] / Mild shaking (MMI IV) / rattling, shaking / 1-2 sec: Seated with sliding glass doors. Chair shaking and windows shaking loudly and clearly. Rumble sound. | 1 user found this interesting

San Diego, California (23.6 km west of the epicenter) [Map] / Very weak shaking (MMI II) / Single lateral shaking / Very short: Sd Ca earthquake | 1 user found this interesting

Point Loma, San Diego, CA 92105 / Moderate shaking (MMI V) / Complex movement difficult to describe / 1-2 seconds: There was a very loud, house shaking, “ka-thump” window rattling. It was in the event of a two-vehicle collision, or a car hitting the house. We looked outside for vehicles and damages and found nothing.

San Diego / Very Low Shake (MMI II) / Very Short: I’m sure it was a sonic boom. We heard one loud bang and the windows vibrated but didn’t feel any vibration or movement.

Pico Place, San Diego, CA 92109 / Very weak shaking (MMI II) / rattling, shaking / very short: tremor then screen door shake. Very similar to this one that happened a few days after I moved here:

La Mesa / Weak Vibration (MMI III) / Vertical Swing (up and down) / 2-5secs: While playing games at the table we all heard and felt a big shock followed by a second, bigger bump that lasted a little longer than the first.

San Diego, Pacific Beach / Very weak shaking (MMI II) / rumble, vibrates / very short: He was walking back to work after lunch and I heard what I thought was a sonic boom. He could also feel the ground shaking.

San Diego 92116 / Weak shaking (MMI III) / rumbling, shaking / 2-5 seconds: All windows vibrate like a long roll. The neighbors’ dogs were barking. I didn’t feel shivering or anything swaying.

92109 / Very weak shaking (MMI II) / Single head bump / Very short: Didn’t actually feel like an earthquake at all. There were 2 “bangs” at 1136. It felt like a sound wave or a shock. The windows shook but did not shake.

Silver Strand two miles south of Coronado. /Mild Vibration (MMI IV) /Horizontal (Side) Swing / 2-5secs: On our RV’s 5th wheel, we felt the trailer vibrate to the side twice. We also heard a rather loud bang or the sound of an explosion we thought. The moderate vibration and sound report was annoying.

92106 / Weak shaking (MMI III) / 1-2 seconds: A loud bang and the building shook….it sounded/felt as if something big was falling outside the building

San Diego, CA, 92106 / Mild shaking (MMI IV) / rattling, shaking / 1-2 seconds: The whole house shook for less than a second. Windows rattling, no damage. I was on my phone with my dad who lives a quarter mile from me and I felt the same thing.

