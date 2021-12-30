Optimum Seismic sees progress in earthquake safety challenges in 2021 – Cerritos Community News





December 29, 2021

The highlights show advances in many areas important to resilience

As 2021 comes to a close, this year will likely be remembered as a good year for earthquake safety. Not because of what happened, but because of what didn’t happen.

While other natural hazards have taken a heavy toll across the country, earthquakes have been relatively calm this year. This is something we should be thankful for.

Does this mean that the earthquake threats are over? of course no.

Earthquakes are still a constant threat. Catastrophic earthquakes can strike almost anywhere at any time. In fact, some believe that the lack of significant earthquake activity is a sign that stresses are building on the earthquake faults that permeate our region. If so, the potential for major tremors may increase.

Perhaps our biggest earthquake threat is complacency. Many fail to take earthquake threats seriously until it is too late. Individuals and communities bet their buildings, rental income, businesses, and financial security in the hope that earthquakes won’t destroy everything.

Instead, we need to acknowledge that earthquakes are our greatest natural danger and remain vigilant. The other natural disasters that struck our nation in 2021—fires, floods, hurricanes, and hurricanes—have shown us once again that we need to act now to protect our homes, businesses, communities and our economy in general by making them more resilient to earthquake risks.

Earthquake-modified construction and engineering work was still underway on older thin-story residential and commercial buildings across California in 2021 despite economic uncertainty and health concerns. For example, during the year the City of Los Angeles announced that retrofits had been completed on about 7,000 of the nearly 14,000 buildings that were required for earthquake retrofits in 2015. In addition, new buildings are constructed with improved engineering designs that can withstand earthquake shocks And back to work more quickly after the earthquake.

Optimized earthquake control for Covid-19

The second full year of Covid-19 has been a major challenge for many general contractors in the construction work in 2021. The effects of the ongoing pandemic have caused many property owners to feel insecure about their income streams and to postpone discretionary capital improvement projects.

Optimum Seismic sought to maintain primary work on building seismic modifications in residential and commercial buildings during the year. Optimum Seismic has worked proactively to inform property owners and business leaders of the importance of making their buildings and businesses more resilient to avoid significant economic losses and potential liability costs from earthquakes.

While other companies have opted to lay off or furlough employees, Optimum Seismic has looked for a better way. The company followed state and local health and safety protocols, onboarded crews to get projects done faster, worked harder to win new clients and projects, expedited the completion of engineering plans and quickly started construction on new projects.

After the difficult year of 2021, Optimum Seismic hopes that the worst of the pandemic will pass through 2022. Recent months have shown positive business indicators. Changes made to overcome the Covid 19 slowdown – work faster and compete harder – should in fact help improve optimal seismic performance in the future.

Webinars educate business leaders about resilience

The Resilience webinar series, sponsored by Optimum Seismic, has provided critical information about developments in earthquake safety to thousands of viewers throughout the year.

About 70 experts in architecture, building safety, community development, engineering, government, higher education, housing, law, and seismology participated in the program. They covered topics such as retrofits to existing buildings, advances in new construction, resilient communities, earthquake liability, public policy initiatives, and California earthquake threats.

Optimum Seismic’s primary partners in producing the educational series for business and community leaders include the Los Angeles County Chamber of Commerce, the Los Angeles County Business Consortium, the Los Angeles County Economic Development Corporation, and the American Resilience Council.

Episodes of the Resilience Advantage Series can be found at www.optimumseismic.com/the-resilience-advantage/episodes/

Optimum Seismic is sponsored by the American Green Building Council – Los Angeles

Becoming a US Green Building Council Gold Sponsor Los Angeles was an important step by Optimum Seismic in its efforts to support the growing green movement in 2021.

The sponsorship reflected Optimum Seismic’s belief that sustainability and resilience to natural disasters go hand in hand. For example, experts believe it is very beneficial to build a green structure that will conserve energy and other resources if it fails during an earthquake and must be rebuilt. In fact, communities and buildings must be resilient in order to be considered truly sustainable.

As a Gold Sponsor of USGBC-LA, Optimum Seismic will help transform the construction industry and the future of green schools, workplaces, and healthy neighborhoods in Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside, San Bernardino and Ventura counties.

This ongoing involvement in the green movement reflects the previous achievements of the Optimum Seismic team in sustainable design, which was honored by the California Governor’s Environmental and Economic Leadership Award for its sustainable approach to community development and environmental restoration in its 534-acre mixed Dos Lagos. Use of development in Corona City.

Together with its sponsors, USGBC-LA hosted more than 150 programs with a total of 11,000 participants in 2020. Optimum Seismic looks forward to continued progress in transforming Southern California into a more sustainable region for all in 2022 and beyond.

In addition to becoming a Gold Sponsor, Optimum Seismic served as a lead sponsor for the USGBC-LA Green Gala event held at Union Station in Los Angeles. The Green Gala was attended by more than 350 business and government leaders as well as others interested in securing a more sustainable future for the Los Angeles area.

Optimal community participation for earthquakes

Community involvement has been an important aspect of the Optimum Seismic team’s activities in 2021.

Optimum Seismic has continued its financial support of the Los Angeles Metropolitan YMCA by donating $25,000 to programs designed to assist individuals and families in the ongoing battle against food insecurity. Optimum Seismic also challenged other local businesses to make similar donations to the YMCA in Los Angeles. Other YMCA Los Angeles programs offered holiday games for kids. Team Optimum members were on hand to assist with these impactful programs in Crenshaw, East Los Angeles, Maywood, Hollywood and Mid-Valley.

Other projects for Seismic Perfection Community Engagement have included: scholarships and memberships for engineering students’ professional organizations, support for programs that advance women and minorities in business, and support for local chambers of commerce and other organizations.

Optimum Seismic has also worked to strengthen 12 local nonprofits in the Southeast Los Angeles Collaborative (SELA) by sponsoring informational videos about their operations.

After achieving a number of developments despite the challenges faced by many companies in 2021, the Optimum Seismic team is looking to build on its momentum in 2022.

About Optimum Seismic, Inc.

The Optimum Seismic team has been making California cities safer since 1984 by providing complete earthquake engineering, steel fabrication and construction services for multifamily residential, commercial and industrial buildings. With more than 3,500 earthquake retrofit and retrofit projects completed, Optimum Seismic’s works include multi-family single-storey apartments, unreinforced buildings (URMs), pitched and unstressed concrete buildings and structural steel buildings. To arrange a free earthquake resistance assessment of your building, call Optimum Seismic at (833) 978-7664 or visit optimumseismic.com.

