Darwin has been hit by a 7.3-magnitude earthquake that hits the Banda Sea, Indonesia





Darwin residents were shaken in the early hours of this morning by the earthquake that hit the Banda Sea near Indonesia.

Key points: Residents felt the ground shaking for about a minute before 4:00 a.m. CSTGeoscience Australia says a 7.3-magnitude earthquake struck hundreds of kilometers away in the Banda Sea, there were no reports of damage, GA says Indications are that “moderate to mild” effect

There were no reports of damage or injuries.

Geoscience Australia (GA) said the 7.3-magnitude earthquake struck north East Timor in the South Banda Sea.

The Bureau of Meteorology said the quake occurred just before 4 a.m. local time or 5:30 a.m. AEST, and there was no tsunami threat to the Australian mainland, islands or territories.

Chris Watts, who is in Darwin to visit his daughter, described his week-long stay as “interesting” so far.

“A Quiet Christmas Darwin,” he said, “was very well done.”

Chris Watts, pictured with his daughter Gabrielle Lyons, woke up to the earthquake this morning. (ABC News: Melissa Mackay)

“We were in danger of a hurricane, monsoon, and then earthquake within a week.”

Hadi Ghasemi, chief seismologist at the General Authority for Earthquakes, said the seismic waves traveled hundreds of kilometers to shake the Top End capital.

“Our models as well as the first reports indicate a moderate to mild level of ground shaking,” he said.

“We don’t expect any damage to well-built buildings.”

It was common for people to feel the effects of earthquakes of a magnitude 5 level, he said, “so it is no wonder that 1,900 people in Australia felt it on a large scale.”

Geoscience Australia said the earthquake occurred in the southern Banda Sea, and shaken Darwin residents took to social media.

Darwinians reported feeling the ground shaking for about a minute when the impact reached the Top End capital, and some also reported a roar.

Residents in apartment buildings said that some buildings in the city and the northern suburbs were fluctuating.

Independent meteorologist Karl Linders said the duration of the impact was surprising.

“It went on, swaying, swaying and swaying,” he told ABC Radio.

“That was a really unusual duration in this part of the world.

“It surprised me this morning for the time it took and the noise that went along with it, it was a kind of annoying, buzzing noise.”

At first, Watts said, he assumed the quake was a plane overhead, but soon realized it was something more powerful than that.

“I heard people running around the house, very excited,” he said, “It was so much fun.”

“Our daughter just checked her fish was OK, and that was it.”

Earthquakes in the region above northern Australia affect Darwin every year or so and do not usually cause any serious damage.

Last year, some buildings in the Central Business District were evacuated as a precaution when a 7.2-magnitude earthquake struck the Banda Sea.

There were reports of shaking being felt in parts of Arnhem Land and inside Kakadu National Park on Thursday morning.

It comes after a strange week for the Northern Territory.

On Boxing Day, Territorians were warned that a Category 1 storm could cross the coast near Darwin, but the system was reduced to a tropical low before reaching the Top End.

Since the Northern Territory’s borders reopened on December 20, the Northern Territory has recorded more than 50 new cases in cross-state arrivals and close contacts, with authorities warning to expect more in the coming days.

The earthquake was felt as far away as Darwin (ABC News: Michael Franchi).

