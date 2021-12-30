X-rays can detect massive ancient earthquakes twice to one





By studying sedimentary layers under a lake in Indonesia, researchers have developed a new technique that can date earthquake twins within an hour.

Written by Lauren Koenig, Ph.D., science writer (@Lauren_A_Koenig)

Citation: Koenig, L., 2021, X-rays can reveal ancient binary-versus-one massive earthquakes, Temblor, http://doi.org/10.32858/temblor.228

Resolving the details of prehistoric earthquakes is a very difficult task, as it involves assembling zigzag earthquakes, zigzag layers of sedimentary layers, and other surviving clues that have been offset in their wake. But the evidence for these ancient disturbances may already be from earthquake complications – two equally powerful earthquakes that rupture nearby faults within a few hours of each other – and there is now a way to prove it.

In a study presented at the fall meeting of the American Geophysical Union last week, researchers describe a new technique to shed light on the ancient seismic record hidden beneath the murky waters of natural lakes. The methodology is based on analyzing the direction of flow of turbines, which are layers of sand and mud formed by underwater landslides. Catelyn Wells, the study’s lead author, a postdoctoral fellow at the University of Ghent, and her colleagues identified the footprint left in the sediments when two successive earthquakes – like a heartbeat – struck and created a natural lake in Indonesia.

Sumatra survey

Wells’s new findings are born from a field expedition to Sumatra, Indonesia. The island is located along the Sunda megathrust, where the Indo-Australian tectonic plate is submerged under the Eurasian plate in one of the most seismically active regions in the world.

The research team chose Singkarak Lake – located in a crater – as the testing ground. Surrounded by stunning mountain scenery, the stretch of sapphire water sits above the Sumatra Fault. On either side of the lake lie the Sumani and Sianok sections, which caused earthquakes of magnitude 6.4 and 6.3 on the Richter scale within two hours of each other in 2007. Because the event was confirmed as a double at the time, colleagues rounded up four Cores from the lake and they found intergrowths that can reveal what multiples look like in the sedimentary record.

The boat the researchers used to conduct drilling operations on Singkarak Lake. Credit: Catelyn Wells

How Aker scores the past

Flooded earthquakes and sediment creating torpedoes, such as those in Singkarak Lake, are often caused by earthquake during a process called slope failure. As the motion subsides, the denser and coarser grains from the first stream sink, leaving the finer grains and clay to ignite over the mass. The muddy material deposited between the turbines is used as a record of the amount of time between successive earthquakes.

Tremors form from underwater avalanches at the edge of continental shelves or deep lakes with steep shelf slopes along the shoreline. The material that settles to the bottom of the shelf tends to consist of sand and a similar coarse material, grading upwards to siltstone which consists of fine-grained clay that settles further. Credit: Oggmus (CC BY-SA 4.0), via Commons Wikimedia

But when a double earthquake disturbs a lake, it does not produce separate repeats. Instead, a single torpedite consists of multiple “pulses” to the coarse-grained lake bed. Because of the time interval between the individual currents caused by each earthquake, a characteristic pattern forms: Instead of settling into the typically ‘coarse to fine’ graded sediments, the sediments form into ‘coarse-fine coarse-fine’ – mud cracks, like a hastily-assembled layer cake. Evidence of multiple converging pulsations in time originating from the same region (as verified by indices of flow direction in the turbines) is essential to match specific turbines with earthquake multiplication.

Sweet vision solution

When Wells and her team began analyzing turbines from Singkarak Lake, they encountered an apparent contradiction: they needed to examine the positions of the sedimentary grains with high precision, but moving the grains out of the core would irreparably disturb their orientation.

Catelyn Wells and some colleagues from Indonesia have recovered one of the sediment cores used to study the twin earthquake. Credit: Noor Bright

“The problem is that these lakes are mostly made up of fine grains, and to see what’s going on you have to use a microscope without destroying the original grain alignment,” Wills says.

So Welles turned to high-resolution X-ray computed tomography — a CT scan, similar to what you’d get for a complex bone fracture, except for rocks and sediments — as a way to keep the sample intact while viewing it with amazing clarity.

“The grains you can discern with certainty at this resolution are about 100 micrometres, or even less in size,” Wills says. “You can really look at the detail in every single pill in this repository.”

Because sedimentary grains tend to align in the same direction in the flow, Wils can use information about palaeomagnetism and grain size to match the original slope failure with the location of faults surrounding the lake. The final step was to confirm what she saw with the known timing of individual earthquakes.

“In this case, because the events happened in 2007, they know exactly what happened which is a very good proof of concept,” says Bill Philipposian, a USGS research geologist who was not involved in the study. “You can actually mark the events in the order of the hours, which is very unusual.”

New tools for old problems

Archaic researchers often rely on one of the two classic methods of dating prehistoric earthquakes. Some measure landscape features, such as small streams or canyons, that could show a similar-sized displacement if displaced by the same earthquake. Others dig trenches in the ground and check walls for patterns of sedimentary disturbances caused by earthquakes across different time scales. But typically, these technologies can’t distinguish events that are hours — or even decades — apart, says Philibosian.

X-ray turbidity provides another tool to address this problem from multiple angles. “The real power of the turbines gives you a very nice time solution,” says Philibosian. “We can go back and look at the turbidity records of prehistoric earthquakes where we don’t know the sequence of events, and then combine that with ancient trenching or other types of studies to build a picture of what happened.”

double problem

Because this is the first time researchers have detected distinctive fingerprints left by an earthquake’s doubling, scientists can now better describe the seismic hazard of a particular place prone to such dual events — even if it hasn’t experienced widespread seismic activity since detailed records became available.

Knowing that a second earthquake is likely to strike following the first is also essential to public safety and government planning.

“If we see that these double events are a regular pattern, we can start educating people, by saying, ‘Okay, if you feel an earthquake, prepare for another earthquake,'” Wells says. The reality is more serious. There may be a second shock just a few hours later.”

in-depth reading

Cnudde, V., & Boone, MN (2013). High-resolution X-ray computed tomography in the Earth sciences: a review of current technology and applications. Earth Science Reviews, 123, 1-17.

libretexts. (2020, 3 June). turbidity; Earth Science LibreTexts. Retrieved on December 17, 2021 from https://geo.libretexts.org/Courses/University_of_California_Davis/GEL_109%3A_Sediments_and_Strata_(Sumner)/Textbook_Construction/Turbidites

Wald, L., and Shareer, K.; (no date). Introduction to paleontology. Introduction to paleontology. Retrieved on December 17, 2021 from https://www.usgs.gov/programs/earthquake-hazards/introduction-paleoseismology

Wells, K, Dariono, MR, Bright, N, Santoso, AB, Dianto, A., Schmidt, S, … de Baptiste, M (2021). The sediments of Lake Singkarak and Lake Maninjau in West Sumatra reveal the history of earthquakes, volcanism and the history of precipitation. Sedimentary Geology, 416, 105863.

Wells, K., Depres, M., Kessel, C., Vervoort, M., Van Dele, M., Dariono, M. R., … de Baptiste, M. (2021). The doubling of the earthquake was detected by multiple pulses in lacustrine seismo-turbidites. Geology, 49 (11), 1301-1306.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://temblor.net/earthquake-insights/x-rays-can-reveal-massive-ancient-two-for-one-earthquakes-13608/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos