The explosion of the construction site in Juarez made a loud bang, which was felt by people in eastern El Paso and the lower valley





Update: Ciudad Juarez, Mexico – An explosion appeared to be heard and felt widely across parts of the eastern side of El Paso and the Loire Valley Thursday afternoon from an explosion at a construction and drilling site in neighboring Mexico.

El Diario news newspaper in Juarez reported that the explosion occurred on a hill along the Camino Real where a miner crew was working with explosives to extract the material.

El Diario quoted Mexican civil protection officials as saying about 20 nearby homes were damaged, but no serious injuries or deaths were reported.

“We thought it was a missile,” said a woman whose home was among those affected.

The explosion caused the sidewalk to curve and left cracks in the walls of homes in the Los Augietos division around 2 p.m. This neighborhood is located right across the border from the city of Socorro.

Juarez firefighters and civil protection officials at the scene were investigating the blast.

ORIGINAL REPORT: EL PASO, TX – Residents on the eastern side of El Paso and the Loire Valley reported hearing a thunderous bang Thursday afternoon that sounded like an explosion and shook homes like an earthquake, but police and fire officials were at a loss to explain what caused the explosion they could feel. many.

ABC-7 viewer Rocio Soledad captured the bang on the ring doorbell camera, which you can see and hear in the video player below.

ABC-7 was inundated with phone calls from residents after 2 p.m. to ask what had happened, as well as local authorities.

A nearby police spokesman said: “The El Paso Police Department has received reports of a bang or a loud explosion. The location or reasons for this have not been confirmed at this time and the El Paso Police Department is still looking into the situation.” 15:00

Meanwhile, the El Paso Fire Department issued a similar statement: “Over the past hour, several units of the EPFD have been sending reports of a loud bang in central and eastern El Paso. No sound-related accidents, damages, or fires have been found and there has been no report of There have been injuries and the crew continues to investigate.”

Police and fire officials said all utility companies in the area have been contacted – and none have reported any problems. Officers were in the process of checking local refineries, but so far they haven’t found anything out of the ordinary.

In addition, the USGS said that no seismic activity was detected in the Borderland region.

Authorities were investigating and ABC-7 is working to gather more information about the cause of the explosion.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://kvia.com/news/el-paso/2021/12/30/loud-boom-sounding-like-explosion-heard-in-east-el-paso/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos