Edit: Actions could reduce the expected death toll in the northern earthquake





According to recently released government estimates, up to 199,000 people would be killed by a devastating tsunami if a large-scale earthquake struck off the Pacific coast from Hokkaido to the northern part of the Tohoku region.

Although this number is staggering, we must prepare ourselves with the understanding that realistic basic precautions can save many lives.

The Great East Japan Earthquake, which triggered a powerful tsunami and the Fukushima nuclear disaster on March 11, 2011, has led to a revision of potential seismometer estimates to prevent a recurrence of an “unexpected” catastrophe.

Geological studies have shown that major tsunamis have recurred in the respective regions once every 300 to 400 years.

The risk of another giant earthquake and tsunami has been assessed as “imminent” because the last one occurred in the 17th century.

The government report said a 9.0-magnitude earthquake would send tsunami waves with a maximum height of nearly 30 meters into the coastal areas of Hokkaido and the northern Tohoku region.

The death toll, mostly from the tsunami, was estimated to be between 6,000 and 199,000 in the earthquake along the Japan Trench in eastern northern Japan, and between 22,000 and 100,000 in the earthquake along the Chishima (Kuril) Trench east of Hokkaido.

Estimates carry wide ranges because the extent of damage can vary widely depending on the time of year and time of day.

Under the worst-case scenario, an earthquake and tsunami may occur in the dead of night in winter.

The survivors of such a disaster would have to dress in cold weather and flee along roads already made dangerous by snow and ice. The Earth will continue to shake for a long time, including from the aftershocks of the earthquake.

However, simulations released with the report showed that preventative measures could reduce the death toll by about 80 percent.

To achieve such a reduction, local governments would be required to construct tsunami evacuation towers, designate tsunami evacuation buildings, seismically modify public facilities and take other steps.

They will also have to develop community evacuation plans and schedules for individual residents while organizing a support system for seniors and other vulnerable citizens.

The government and Parliament should establish a system for providing financial assistance to these projects, including the allocation of necessary budgets. They may consider reviewing relevant laws and regulations.

The government report also said that measures must be taken that could prevent up to 42,000 people from dying of hypothermia in the open air after they managed to escape a tsunami.

Authorities must ensure that proper checks and updates are made to stocks of cold weather equipment and other supplies in evacuation shelters.

The 3/11 disaster showed that the tsunami hit the coast repeatedly with floating material, such as wrecks and cars.

People can’t hope to stay standing in the face of the tsunami and wait for rescuers. Their only way to avoid the waves is to live on safe higher ground or fly straight to higher ground.

Residents must ensure that they know the ways to evacuate and where to shelter in the event of a disaster. They should also join emergency drills that cover disasters that occur at different times of the year and day.

A giant earthquake can strike anywhere in the Japanese islands.

The latest report should prompt all residents of this country to re-familiarize yourself with precautionary measures, such as retrofitting homes for earthquakes, physically securing furniture, preparing emergency survival kits, and confirming how to contact family members in the event of a disaster.

– Asahi Shimbun, December 29

