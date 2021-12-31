The seventh earthquake in Elgin, South Carolina





Two earthquakes were felt by Elgin residents on Thursday at 7 AM and 2 PM

Elgin, South Carolina – Two earthquakes struck Elgin on Thursday bringing the total number of earthquakes this week to seven.

An earthquake of magnitude 2.5 was confirmed at 7 a.m. and then 2.36 at 2 p.m. Thursday.

Sheila Leoneer, owner of the Elgin store, said she felt the seven earthquakes this week.

“This morning wasn’t as intense as the other day, it was so scary. I thought we hit a truck. It was so scary,” said Leonard.

Monday’s earthquake measured a magnitude of 3.2 – the largest for the week. Since then, the magnitude has ranged in intensity, with the smallest earthquake reaching 1.1.

These amounts are unlikely to cause any structural damage, said Dr. Stephen Gumm, a professor in the Department of Geology at the College of Charleston.

“You really need to get to a range of four or four to a half where you might get some minor damage. Like other things other than knocking something off a shelf, cracks and walls, things like that,” Jaume said.

Map and list of this week’s Kershaw County earthquake. pic.twitter.com/oUBmaNOoko

– Daniel Bonds (@Daniel_Bonds) December 30, 2021

Elgin resident Gino Bevrum said he’s not too concerned about the recent earthquakes.

“The thing I see is that you can’t do much about it when it starts to happen, just hope you’re not completely affected by it,” Bevrum said.

Dr. Jaume said these earthquakes are normal given that Elgin falls along the East Piedmont Fault System – a large fault system that extends north from Georgia, through the Carolinas, and into some parts of Virginia.

Despite the fears of many residents that these small earthquakes could lead to a large one, Jaume said it was unlikely to happen, although he said there was not enough data to be 100% sure.

“These particular groups of small earthquakes don’t give us information on when the next big earthquakes will occur,” Jaume said.

He said he and his co-workers are considering setting up counters in the Elgin area to provide them with more data.

Unlike weather, earthquakes are unpredictable and can happen at any moment.

Jaume said, “There is no season. There is nothing specific to look for to tell you when it comes. It will show when it does.” “So you have to be at least mentally prepared all the time.”

When one of them happens, Jaume says to fall, cover and catch.

First, drop to the floor, then find a cover under a desk or table, and hold it until the shaking stops.

If you are outside, stay away from anything that could fall on you, such as trees or lampposts.

