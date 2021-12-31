Possible chemical residue from early Earth located near the core – ScienceDaily





Let’s take a journey deep into the earth, down through the crust and mantle almost to the core. We’ll use seismic waves to show the way, as they bounce across the planet after an earthquake and reveal its internal structure like radar waves.

Near the core, there are areas where seismic waves slow to the point of creep. New research from the University of Utah has found that these extremely low-speed, mysterious and so-called regions have surprising layers. Modeling suggests that it is possible that some of these areas are remnants of the processes that formed the early Earth — the remnants of patchy mixing like clumps of flour at the bottom of the batter’s bowl.

Thorne, assistant professor in the Department of Geology and Geophysics: “Of all the features we know of in the deep mantle, regions of very low velocity represent what may be the most extreme.” “In fact, these are some of the most extreme traits found anywhere on the planet.”

The study was published in Nature Geoscience with funding from the National Science Foundation.

in a cloak

Let’s review how the subsoil is structured. We live on the crust, a thin layer of hard rock. Between the crust and the iron-nickel core at the center of the planet is the mantle. It’s not an ocean of lava – instead it looks like hard rock, but it’s hot and has the ability to move that drives the movement of tectonic plates at the surface.

How can we have any idea what’s going on in the mantle and core? seismic waves. As they ripple across the ground after the earthquake, scientists on the surface can measure how and when the waves reach monitoring stations around the world. With these measurements, they can calculate how the waves are reflected and deflected by structures inside the Earth, including layers of different densities. This is how we know the boundaries between crust, mantle, and core – and partly how we know what their components are.

The very low velocity regions are located in the lower part of the mantle, above the outer core of liquid metal. In these regions, seismic waves slow down by half, and the intensity rises by a third.

Scientists initially thought these areas were areas of partially melted mantle, possibly a source of magma for so-called “hot” volcanic regions such as Iceland.

“But most of the things we call very low velocity areas don’t seem to lie under hotspot volcanoes, so it can’t be the whole story,” says Thorne.

So Thorne, postdoctoral scientist Surya Bachai and colleagues from the Australian National University, Arizona State University and the University of Calgary set out to explore an alternative hypothesis: that very low velocity regions might be regions made of different rocks from the rest. mantle – and that its composition may go back to the beginnings of the earth.

Perhaps, Thorne says, the ultra-low velocity regions could be clusters of iron oxide, which we see as rust at the surface but can behave like metal in the deep mantle. If so, pockets of iron oxide just outside the core could affect the Earth’s magnetic field generated directly below.

“The physical properties of the ultra-low velocity regions are related to their origin,” says Bachai, which in turn provides important information about the thermal and chemical state, evolution and dynamics of the Earth’s lower mantle — an essential part of convection in the mantle. driving plate tectonics.

Reverse-engineered seismic waves

To get a clear picture, the researchers studied the ultra-low velocity areas under the Coral Sea, between Australia and New Zealand. It is an ideal location due to the abundance of seismicity in the region, which provides a high-resolution seismic image of the core-mantle boundary. The hope was that the high-resolution observations would reveal more about how the ultra-low velocity regions are grouped together.

But getting a seismic picture of something across about 1,800 miles of crust and mantle isn’t easy. Nor is it always conclusive—a thick layer of a low-velocity material may reflect seismic waves in the same way that a thin layer of a low-velocity material.

So the team used a reverse engineering approach.

“We can create a model of the Earth that includes very low reductions in wave velocity,” Bachai says, and then run a computer simulation that tells us what seismic waveforms would look like if that was the actual shape of the Earth. The next step is to compare those expected recordings with the recordings we already have.”

Over hundreds of thousands of model runs, the method, called a Bayesian inversion, produces a robust mathematical inward model with a good understanding of the uncertainties and trade-offs of various assumptions in the model.

One specific question the researchers wanted to answer was whether there were internal structures, such as layers, within very low velocity regions. The answer, according to the models, is that layers are highly weighted. This is a big problem, because it shows the way to understand how these areas look.

“To our knowledge, this is the first study to use such a Bayesian approach at this level of detail to investigate very low velocity regions,” says Bachai, “and it is also the first to show strong layers within a very low velocity region.” “

Looking back at the origins of the planet

What does it mean that there are potential layers?

More than four billion years ago, as dense iron sank into the core of the early Earth, and lighter metals were floating in the mantle, a planetary body the size of Mars may have collided with the infant planet. The collision may have thrown debris into Earth’s orbit that could later have formed the Moon. It also raised the Earth’s temperature dramatically – as you might expect from two planets colliding with each other.

“As a result, a large mass of magma formed, known as a magma ocean,” Bachai says. The “ocean” was made up of rocks, gases, and crystals suspended in magma.

The ocean would have sorted itself out as it cooled, with the denser and layered material sinking to the bottom of the mantle.

Over the next billions of years, as the mantle floundered and turned into convection, the dense layer would have been pushed into tiny patches, emerging as the very low-velocity layering regions we see today.

“So the initial and most surprising finding is that very low velocity regions are not homogeneous but do have strong heterogeneities (structural and compositional differences) within them,” says Bachai. “This discovery changes our view of the origin and dynamics of very low velocity regions. We have found that this type of very low velocity region can be explained by the chemical heterogeneity that was created early in Earth’s history and that they have not yet done so. mixed well after 4.5 billion years of convection in the mantle.”

Not the last word

The study provides some evidence for the origins of some very low velocity regions, although there is also evidence pointing to different origins for others, such as melting ocean crust sinking back into the mantle. But if at least some of the ultra-low velocity regions are remnants of early Earth, they preserve some of the planet’s history that was otherwise lost.

“Therefore, our discovery provides a tool for understanding the initial thermal and chemical state of the Earth’s mantle, and its long-term evolution,” Bachai says.

.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/12/211230130931.htm The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos