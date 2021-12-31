How the Utah Disaster Management Chief Plans for a Catastrophic Earthquake and More Climate Change





Utah Governor Spencer Cox has made it a priority to learn from the state’s response to COVID-19 and use that knowledge to immunize the state against future disasters.

In 2019, Utah health officials estimated that the influenza pandemic was their biggest concern for a catastrophe. On March 6, 2020, that concern became a reality when officials announced the first known case of COVID-19 in Utah.

Nearly two weeks later on March 18, Utah’s capital was shaken by the massive 5.7 Magna earthquake, forcing state emergency managers to respond to two simultaneous disasters. This is the first time in Utah’s history that the state’s emergency operations center – the Utah Disaster Management Center – has been placed in “Level 1 – fully revitalized,” said Chris Hamlet, director of the Utah Division of Emergency Management (DEM).

And in the past two years, Utah has experienced hurricane-force winds, droughts, heat waves, and wildfires, some of which have required declaring emergencies statewide and locally.

The Salt Lake Tribune caught up with Hamlet to find out what Utah emergency managers have learned from the ongoing response to the COVID-19 pandemic and what the state is doing to prepare for the next disaster, whether it’s flooding from climate change or a major earthquake on the Wasatch Fault.

Conversation has been lightly edited for length and clarity.

The Tribune: With state officials still addressing the public health emergency, and they can now see the toll of COVID-19 in Utah over the past two years, was a flu pandemic a worst-case scenario?

Hamlet: The COVID-19 pandemic is certainly a disaster by definition. It has caused widespread death, suffering, and other health, social and economic impacts that were beyond the country’s financial resources to respond and nearly beyond the medical resources to respond. It caused a massive loss of life with more than 3,700 deaths in Utah, more than any other disaster in Utah’s history. It continues to inflict death. Add to this the wide-ranging implications for livelihoods, business, the supply chain, and the economy as a whole.

We saw a pandemonium in stores, empty shelves and a shortage of medical supplies. We have seen school closures and online school implementation affecting hundreds of thousands of students. We’ve also seen misinformation, rumors, and conspiracy theories, all of which have added to the overall effects of the pandemic. Every Utah can say they have experienced the effects of this pandemic, either through the loss of a loved one, economic hits, social restrictions, or more. It is certainly a crushing incident that has dominated most people’s lives for the past two years.

How useful are Utah’s plans for the state’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic? Were parts of the response, such as combating misinformation and resistance to vaccines, unexpected by planners?

Hamlet: Overall, the plans that Utah has put in place for the state’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic have been very helpful. The planning process established our relationship with other government agencies, such as the Department of Health, and allowed us to talk in the pre-pandemic days about how to coordinate with each other in the event of a pandemic and any other disaster.

We made planning assumptions that “in the aftermath of an incident, information is usually false, vague, difficult to confirm, and contradictory” (according to the Utah Emergency Operations Plan). In public information contingency plans, we deal with how to combat disinformation to the greatest extent possible by ensuring that the information we publish is analyzed and verified as correct, as well as having sites to monitor the media and social media for any rumors or misinformation.

Although vaccine resistance is not directly addressed in our contingency plans, we expected that public desire for the vaccine would follow similar trends for all other currently available vaccines recommended by public health officials.

Rumors and misinformation can negatively affect emergency managers and the efforts of first responders in a disaster. From inaccurate fears of bigger aftershocks after the Magna earthquake in March 2020 to misinformation about COVID-19 vaccines, we’ve only seen this happen in Utah in the past two years. How are state emergency managers struggling and responding to these messaging challenges?

Hamlet: Dealing with rumors and misinformation is a major challenge in a disaster. Part of the problem is that, at first, very little information is known about the specific emergency or disaster. Gathering and verifying information about a large-scale emergency or disaster takes time. But at the same time, the key to an effective and appropriate public response to a disaster is to provide the public with accurate, realistic, and actionable information in a timely manner.

In the event of a disaster, our public information team will activate and operate the Joint Information System (JIS) and the Joint Information Center (JIC). The purpose of the JIS/JIC is to collect, verify, coordinate and disseminate public information in emergency situations in a timely manner. JIS / JIC is the fastest and most reliable way to ensure that the public receives the right information.

However, the public does not see JIS/JIC in action. What the public sees is government officials releasing the latest and most accurate information regarding an emergency or disaster. That’s why, during the Magna earthquake response, we urged people to look only for official sources for their information.

In Utah’s One Roadmap, Governor Spencer Cox has made it a priority to “conduct a full review of Utah’s response to COVID-19,” with an emphasis on preparing for future disasters. What did responders in Utah learn from responding to the pandemic? What could state officials have done differently during this response?

Hamlet: Our initial plan for deploying vaccines included high-risk groups and then different levels of priority essential workers. It was difficult to justify workers who would receive the vaccine before others because they all made a compelling case for entitlement to vaccination first.

After deep thought and research, we decided to vaccinate people at high risk of developing complications from COVID-19. This mainly meant health care workers and people over the age of 85. Then, because the risk of COVID complications closely follows age and certain health conditions, we opened up vaccinations for younger populations and people with those conditions. With the adoption of vaccines, we have continued to allow younger cohorts as appropriate.

As in every disaster, communication can always be improved. We have built very strong channels of communication now, not only within the executive branch of state government, but also between state and local government through various channels of communication. Communication between the executive and legislative branches has also improved. Governor Cox has led a number of outreach efforts with legislative caucuses for some frank discussion.

We now know that there are ways to combat the spread and severity of COVID-19, such as wearing masks, vaccines and boosters. While vaccines are difficult to stock in large quantities for long periods of time, are there supplies the country has begun stockpiling again before future pandemics?

Hamlet: We continue to have conversations about what kind of personal protective equipment (PPE) and how much to stock for future pandemics. This is the first time in a century that Utah hospitals and health departments did not have enough PPE on hand and were unable to obtain it through normal ordering channels. The entire world was vying for some very scarce resources, such as gloves, masks, gowns, face shields, socks and even hand sanitizer dispensers.

During the pandemic response, the country acquired a warehouse designated for storing and distributing PPE to local health departments and other partners as needed. The repository has been doing a great job and will continue to be available for the foreseeable future.

Climate-related disasters such as droughts, heat waves, and wildfires cost states in the West money and lives every year. Do state emergency planners take climate-related disasters into account when planning a disaster in Utah? and how’s that?

Hamlet: Absolutely. Besides, we are also concerned about severe thunderstorms and flash floods, which we expect will get worse with climate change. MAP Risk Program and National Flood Insurance Program coordinators work with local governments to help them get the best planning and zoning to mitigate the effects of future flood events.

Floods are the most common disaster. Unfortunately, many people take the risk of flooding without even knowing it. There are ongoing efforts to map the topography of Utah to get a more accurate idea of ​​flood risks across the state. We encourage people to take out flood insurance, which is separate from our homeowners policy.

When it comes to drought, there are serious considerations to be made about how we obtain and use water in a severely arid state. There are considerations for future reservoirs to increase water storage in wet years.

And for wildfires, we encourage communities in wilderness/urban frontage areas to plan evacuation routes and reduce fuel around the property. People rebuilding outdoors should take care not to cause wildfires by careless campfires, using explosive fire targets, parking a hot car on dry grass or by dragging chains when towing a trailer. Wildfires started through all of the above methods, and they all come from a lack of information or from ignoring the consequences of our actions.

What potential disaster keeps you up at night? What is Utah doing to prevent or thwart the scale of that disaster?

Hamlet: For the past two decades, if not longer, Utah has considered a great earthquake somewhere in the Wasatch Fault to be the most catastrophic disaster. The Wasatch Fault has the ability to produce a 7.5 magnitude earthquake, which can produce hundreds of times more energy than the 5.7 Magna earthquake.

For a 7.0-magnitude earthquake on the Wasatch Fault, computer modeling predicts that tens of thousands of people will be killed and injured, thousands of buildings and homes destroyed, and infrastructure such as electricity, gas and water disrupted for months.

A catastrophic earthquake would almost certainly overwhelm the country’s response resources. It could have far worse effects and effects than an epidemic. It will take years to recover from a disaster of this magnitude.

As expected, for the past two decades the state has been working on plans, training, and exercises for a catastrophic earthquake somewhere along the Wasatch Fault. The Utah Department of Emergency Management partners with FEMA to fund emergency management and emergency management practices. DEM works with FEMA to write disaster plans, provide emergency management training, and conduct large-scale exercises.

Finally, what is one thing every Utah must do to prepare for emergencies in 2022?

Hamlet: The answer really depends on the person. Some people have great food stocks, but they probably don’t have enough insurance. Others may have cash on hand, but no sturdy shoes under their beds and a flashlight nearby. Some may have secured the water heater and tall furniture to the wall, but their important documents were not stored on a flash drive elsewhere.

People should do what they did not do in 2021. They should make an assessment of their response, level of recovery and comfort during a pandemic, earthquake and windstorm. What elements were they lacking? What information do they need? Then they must do the things that prevent them from having the same experiences again.

In general, the first thing people should do is learn, practice and teach others life-saving protective measures that will help them survive the onset of a disaster. For example, the precautionary measure for an earthquake, our greatest threat to large-scale disaster and damage, is to fall, cover, and wait. People need to know what that means and how to do it.

Information about all of these public emergency preparations can be found at beready.utah.gov. We encourage everyone to apply for a Beready Recognition in Utah at https://beready.utah.gov/recognition/. This program helps people to work by quickly assessing their level of readiness. Once they have completed all the steps, they can get a custom certificate.

