Very light earthquake in Puerto Vallarta





An earthquake of magnitude 3.5 on the Richter scale was recorded near Puerto Vallarta at 04:16 local time (GMT + 00:00). Its intensity was very light and its depth was 2 km.

This is not the first time that Mexico has experienced this kind of onslaught of nature. Its geographical location puts it at constant risk of earthquakes. In 1985 and 2017, there were seismic movements that caused massive destruction. Although these two are the most famous today, they are not the largest in the region.

On March 28, 1787, the most powerful earthquake ever recorded in the country occurred. Oaxaca, then the central point of the Spanish colony, was the victim of a movement of 8.6 on the Richter scale. This event was so reckless that it was followed by a tsunami that reached 6 kilometers inland.

According to a 2009 study by the Center for Seismic Instruments and Recording (Cires) on the March 28, 1787 earthquake, it suggests that large earthquakes of magnitude 8.6 or more could occur in the coming years. Their center will be the coasts of Mexico and Central America, where they are located in the Guerrero hiatus, which accumulates a large amount of energy.

But even smaller earthquakes can cause significant damage. An example of the above is the seismic events of 1985 and 2017. On those occasions, the lives of Mexico City’s residents were turned upside down, while both the government and private citizens rebuilt buildings and infrastructure.

As for the year 1985, it happened on September 19 of that year at 7:19 local time (13:19 GMT), its center was in the state of Guerrero and its strength was 8.2 on the Richter scale. Since then, it has been believed that there is nothing like it repeating itself, but, coincidentally, it happened again exactly 32 years later on the same date, September 19.

The accident occurred in 2017 between the states of Puebla and Morelos at 1:14 pm local time (18:30 GMT). The total number of human casualties reached 369 deaths.

