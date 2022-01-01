Earthquake Information: Unconfirmed earthquake or earthquake-like event: Westmoreland County, Pennsylvania, 162 miles northwest of Washington, DC, USA, December 31, 2021 1:27 PM (GMT -5)





Contribute: Leave a comment if you find a particular report interesting or want to add to it.

Blairsville / Light shaking (MMI IV) / 2-5 s: I heard a loud bang like an explosion and felt the house shake. The dogs started barking as soon as this happened | 9 users found this interesting.

Latrobe, Pennsylvania (3.8 km from the epicenter SW) [Map] / Weak shaking (MMI III) / rattling, shaking / very short: A slight vibration of the wall of the room I was in. At first I didn’t even think of anything when we were cooking for New Year’s dinner. Seems different from the normal rattles and squawks of this house but again I didn’t think much of it until a little later | 3 users found this interesting.

Blairsville PA 15717 (13.6 km ENE from the epicenter) [Map] / Very weak shaking (MMI II) / rattling, shaking / 2-5 seconds: I first heard a bang I thought it was a firework. Then I felt like a little wave in my leg and then it disappeared| 2 users found this interesting.

Blairsville, Pa/Light shaking (MMI IV)/Single side shaking/Very short: I heard a loud bang and my house shook. | 4 users found this interesting.

McChesneytown-Loyalhanna, PA / Very weak shaking (MMI II) / rattling, shaking / very short: Hardly noticeable shaking while standing on the ground floor in my kitchen. I thought I saw the lights flashing and then it was over. My dogs have been acting weird all day – very nervous and complaining which is unusual for her, she is usually quiet on the sofa | 2 users found this interesting.

New Dairy, PA / Weak shaking (MMI III) / rumbling, shaking / 5-10 seconds: I thought it was a sonic boom or a gas well blast. Checked outside to see if a nearby house had exploded. | 2 users found this interesting.

Latrobe, Westmoreland, Pennsylvania (2 km south of the epicenter) [Map] / Very weak shaking (MMI II) / 1-2 s: Big bang like something exploded then rumble like thunder in my garage and the cement floor | 1 user found this interesting

161 Lena Lane, Latrobe Pa (9.8 km southeast of the epicenter) [Map] / Very weak vibration (MMI II) / Single side vibration / Very short: Very loud noise like dynamite. I didn’t feel the shaking (0 intensity) but I did feel a shock inside the house.

40.371271251914095, -79.26555626341947 (11.9 km east of the epicenter) [Map] / Weak tremor (MMI III) / Single head protrusion / Very short: heard as felt. They looked like fireworks or a tannerite boom. Being on New Year’s Eve, we assumed that was what it was.

Torrance, Pennsylvania (16.4 km from the epicenter) [Map] / Weak shaking (MMI III) / rattling, shaking / 1-2 sec: 1 very large boom. The house shook, the windows shook. It felt like someone “slammed the door”, but 100 times stronger. Felt like an explosion. loud voice? Yes!!! That’s exactly what it was like!

New Alexandria, Pennsylvania 15670 (6.9 km N from the epicenter) [Map] Very weak shaking (MMI II): We were sitting in the living room. We did not feel the vibration. But we definitely heard that! It sounded like thunder or a car wreck.

Derry, PA 15627 / Mild vibration (MMI IV) / Vertical and horizontal swing / 2-5 seconds: Sounds like an explosion or a sonic boom. Then the whole house shook. It felt like a trailer truck crashed into the house. We live next to railroad tracks, so we thought the train might derail.

Peanut Street, Derry PA 15627 / Mild shaking (MMI IV) / Rattle, shaking / Very short: I was sitting in my living room with my dog ​​and cat, and it looked like something had hit our house. The animals and I jumped out of the skin and checked to make sure no one hit the house.

Bristol Irwin PA 15642 Lane / Very weak shaking (MMI II) / rattling, shaking / 1-2 seconds: At work in the community room I heard and felt the boom of the boom. I thought something had fallen or collapsed downstairs, a colleague in the kitchen thought it was thunder, and another colleague in the hallway thought it was an accident outside.

Trafford, PA / I didn’t feel: Several of my friends in North Huntingdon Top (Clay Pike, Juffy Road, Circleville) and White Oak felt the noise this morning, January 1, 11:30

109 Chestnut Ridge Road, Latrobe, PA 15650 / Mild vibration (MMI IV) / Single head bump / Very short: I heard and felt it. It looked like something had hit the house. A bump followed by short-lived mild vibrations seems to be the best way to say it.

Aldi Grocery, Latrobe, PA 15650 / Imperceptible: There was noise in the store but we assumed it was from employee stocking activities. Nothing seemed out of the ordinary since there were so many shoppers at the time.

Crabtree, PA / Mild vibration (MMI IV) / Single vertical protrusion / 1-2 sec: Very loud and explosive sound with house vibration. At first I thought a car had crashed into my house.

Blairsville / Mild vibration (MMI IV) / rattling, shaking / 1-2 sec: The boom was heard and then vibrated. For 1-2 seconds we thought it was a car crashing into our house or something.

Bolivar, PA / Imperceptible: The pocket door to the bathroom in the bedroom was shaking. I thought the cats were playing around the door but they weren’t near it.

Latrobe clothes / Weak shaking (MMI III) / Rattle, shaking / 2-5 seconds: I heard a big boom that shook the house. In fact, I turned to The Weather Channel on TV thinking a big storm was upon us, and then assumed it was a building or a brewery.

New Alexandria / He did not feel: it sounded like an explosion or thunder. It looked like when the underground gas transmission line exploded a few years ago. I heard 3 bangs. The first is the top. The other two were fainter. The blasts were spaced one minute apart.

Derry Township, Blairsville, PA / Mild shaking (MMI IV) / rumble, shaking / 5-10 seconds: I think we may have experienced an aftershock, 12:15 a.m. January 1, 2022 (11 hours after initial report). Our living room windows shook (it sounded as if someone was knocking on the glass), and then moments later there was a huge explosion, accompanied

Blairsville, PA / Very weak shaking (MMI II) / Single head bump / Too short: I heard a loud bang and my house shook. I paused what I was doing to determine if I’d need to check it out or see if anyone else said anything. My son mentioned that it was New Years Eve and said someone might have started the celebration already. som

Derry/Didn’t Feel: It sounded like a blast to me. I didn’t feel any shaking personally. You rumble very loudly.

Brenizer, Derry Townsthip, Westmorland County, PA / Very weak vibration (MMI II) / Single side vibration / 1-2 seconds: There was a large boom with a slight Soundwave shock at the same moment. It was expected that there would be a car in the neighbor’s house, but there were no other problems. The time was closer to 11:30 a.m. to noon.

Atlantic Road, New Dairy PA / Mild shaking (MMI IV) / rumble, shaking / 5-10 seconds: I felt a jolt at the same time I heard a loud noise similar to an explosion.. I looked out my picture window as it was moving in and out as if it were It would shatter, and the walls were shaking, too. My first thought was that one of our big trees fell on h

Laughter Blairsville Farm Road / Very Low Shake (MMI II) / Single Vertical Bump / Very Short: 1 hit – we thought something big fell off the wall. Move the whole house a little | 1 user found this interesting

Crabtree, PA / Weak vibration (MMI III) / Single vertical protrusion / Very short: Loud thunderous noise, house vibration. | 1 user found this interesting

new alexandria / weak vibration (MMI III) / rattling, shaking / very short: loud sound. Like loud thunder. Shake the windows. The house vibrates for a second or two | 1 user found this interesting

Dire PA / Weak Shake (MMI III): I thought it was a truck hitting a hole in the road, but then it slammed loudly and shook the house | 1 user found this interesting

