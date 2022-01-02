Unexplained ‘Boom’ Pittsburgh District, NWS Says Meteor Explosion Is Most Likely Explanation – CBS Pittsburgh





By: KDKA-TV News Staff

Pittsburgh (KDKA) – This morning many South Hills and Pittsburgh area residents noticed a very loud “bang” and some shaking.

The explosion was heard around 11:30 a.m. on Saturday.

People took to social media and contacted KDKA asking for answers.

It wasn’t just in the South Hills, viewers reported that they felt a jolt and heard a loud bang throughout western Pennsylvania.

The National Weather Service said it was likely to be a meteor explosion.

According to their map, the loud explosion captured by GOES-16 GLM showed a flash “unrelated to lightning”.

The loud explosion heard over SW PA earlier may have been a meteor blast. GOES-16 GLM Total Optical Energy exhibits a flash not associated with lightning. There is no confirmation, but this is the most likely explanation at this time. pic.twitter.com/ArtHCEA1RT

– NWS Pittsburgh (@NWSPittsburgh) January 1, 2022

Agencies are currently investigating the incident, but few details are known at this time.

While Allegheny County officials acknowledged a “loud bang,” they stated that it was not caused by seismic activity, thunderstorms, lightning strikes, or any construction at Pittsburgh International Airport.

Allegheny County 9-1-1 received reports of loud bangs and rattles in the South Hills and other reports. We have confirmed that there was no seismic activity and no thunder/lightning. At this point, we don’t have an explanation for the reports, but agencies continue to research.

Allegheny County (@Allegheny_Co) January 1, 2022

“At this point, we have no explanation for the reports, but agencies are continuing to search,” the county tweeted this afternoon.

Our meteorologists are looking at the boom and looking for answers.

So far, they also haven’t detected any evidence of earthquake or similar seismic activity.

There were no reports of injuries or dangers related to this accident.

We are currently monitoring the USGS, which measures earthquakes of magnitude 2.5 or higher.

None of them have been discovered in Pennsylvania today.

There is some discussion that it might be a meteorite, as Ray Petlin explained on Twitter.

A satellite lightning detector can pick up meteors. There was a brisk event at 11:26 AM (very small green flash), which corresponds to the timing of this morning’s “boom”. This is just an idea, while other possibilities are being explored. pic.twitter.com/XDhCPbHs41

— Ray Petelin (@RayPetelinWx) Jan 1, 2022

The “little green dot” over western Pennsylvania in looking at satellite lightning detection lines at the same time that people reported hearing the “bang.”

