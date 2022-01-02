bustling boom area





Residents of Allegheny and Westmoreland counties took to social media and their phones late Saturday morning as loud noises shook their homes and nerves in the area. Felt from East Huntingdon, Irwin, and Elizabeth Township to as far away as Carnegie and Mount Washington. The Allegheny County Dispatch confirms that there have been no reports of any eruptions or other significant events in the area that would have caused such a widespread impact.

Allegheny County 9-1-1 has received reports of a loud, shaking boom in the South Hills and other reports. We have confirmed that there was no seismic activity and no thunder/lightning. At this point, we have no explanation for the reports, but the agencies are continuing to search. – Allegheny County (@Allegheny_Co) January 1, 2022

Meteorologist Evan Buchbinder of the National Weather Service tells Pittsburgh Action News 4 that the noise and vibration had nothing to do with the weather, despite the storm system over much of the area. Given widespread reports about the event’s scale and relatively stable storm system, such lightning or thunder is unlikely, and meteorologist Shannon Hefferson said they believe the surge could be from a meteor explosion. After further analysis, Hefferson said the National Weather Service has looked at satellite products that monitor “flash intensity.” The data showed no storms at the time of the reported surge. So another explanation for the boom, Hefferson said, was that it could have been a meteor explosion, when meteorites entered the atmosphere. Hefferson said this incident was unheard of, but it doesn’t happen often. The last time I heard about a similar report was in September 2021 in Hardy County, West Virginia. Social media posts posted a website that suggested it might be an unconfirmed seismic event, although the USGS earthquake map shows no seismic activity reported in the area as of 1:30 p.m. Saturday, This is an evolving story. Stay tuned with Action News 4 from Pittsburgh for updates. Download the WTAE mobile app to stay in touch with breaking news.

Allegheny County, Pennsylvania –

Residents across parts of Allegheny and Westmoreland counties took to social media and their phones late Saturday morning as loud noises shook their homes and nerves in the area.

On social media, there have been reports of noises and rumblings that can be felt from East Huntingdon, Irwin and Elizabeth Township to Carnegie and Mount Washington.

The Allegheny County Dispatch confirms that there have been no reports of any eruptions or other significant events in the area that would have caused such a widespread impact.

Allegheny County 9-1-1 has received reports of loud rumbling and shaking in the Southern Hills and other reports. We have confirmed that there was no seismic activity and no thunder/lightning. At this point, we have no explanation for the reports, but the agencies are continuing to search. – Allegheny County (@Allegheny_Co) January 1, 2022

Meteorologist Evan Buchbinder of the National Weather Service tells Pittsburgh Action News 4 that the noise and vibration had nothing to do with the weather, despite the storm system over much of the area. Given the widespread reports about the event’s scale and relatively stable storm system, this is unlikely to be lightning or thunder.

Meteorologist Shannon Hefferson said they believe the surge may have been from a meteorite explosion.

After further analysis, Hefferson said the National Weather Service has looked at satellite products that monitor “flash intensity.” The data showed no storms at the time of the reported surge. So another explanation for the boom, Hefferson said, was that it could have been a meteor explosion, when meteorites entered the atmosphere.

Hefferson said this incident was unheard of, but it doesn’t happen often. The last time I heard about a similar report was in September 2021 in Hardy County, West Virginia.

Social media posts shared one website that indicated it might be an unconfirmed seismic event, although the USGS earthquake map shows no seismic activity reported in the area as of 1:30 p.m. Saturday.

This is an evolving story. Stay tuned with Action News 4 from Pittsburgh for updates. Download the WTAE mobile app to stay in touch with breaking news.

.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.wtae.com/article/loud-boom-rattles-region/38649161 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos